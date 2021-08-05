GATE CITY — Senior Carson Jenkins brings a special dimension to the Blue Devils football team.
His 4.38 40-yard dash time is certainly eye-catching to recruiters, but don’t blink too hard or you’ll miss something impressive.
“In his sophomore year, he burst onto the scene against Richlands and ever since then, we’ve been moving him around to try to get him the ball more,” Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright said.
“He’s a hard worker and a great kid. He’ll be the first one to tell you that it’s not about Carson Jenkins. It’s about the team on the field.”
“I ran 4.38 at William & Mary’s camp, and they eventually offered me after the camp and I recently committed,” Jenkins said. “I was very excited and shocked. It was a fulfilling moment for me and a huge relief to get that off my shoulders.”
Houseright remarked that Jenkins has pretty much been nonstop since sports began back in the winter.
“I think kids playing multiple sports is a good thing, especially at a school our size,” Houseright said. “The more kids we have that play multiple sports and be impactful for that team, the better.”
“This has definitely been a challenge, but it’s something that I love doing,” Jenkins said. “I love playing sports and being active all the time.”
Jenkins is not only a standout on the gridiron, but also a guard on the basketball team and starting centerfielder. The Blue Devils baseball team finished up one of the more successful seasons in recent memory, reaching the region finals for the first time since 2013.
“We had a great baseball season this year, even though we did have high expectations,” Jenkins said. “Playing at the new Scott County Park was really nice. It was definitely an upgrade from Grogan Park. It’s nice to have something like that where everybody loves it.”
With his killer speed, Jenkins will most likely be lined up at any conceivable position where he can get the ball. And the guy getting him the ball — sophomore quarterback Luke Bledsoe — is quickly developing into a solid signal caller.
“Luke is coming along. He can sling the ball and he’s mobile when he needs to be,” Jenkins said. “I think he’ll do really well this year.”
Even though the numbers are down for the Devils with only 30 players listed on the roster, the core group of eight seniors is a tight one.
“We’re a close group and it’s more of a family,” Jenkins said. “This group of seniors has been through a lot together and we’re probably closer than anything.”
Jenkins’ “lead by example” attitude trickles down to his younger teammates, and when asked specifically about his goals for the season, there was no selfishness present.
“I just want to have a winning football season,” Jenkins said.
“Carson is not a very vocal person and leads by how hard he works,” Houseright said. “He’ll say a few words every now and again, but he mostly lets his play and hard work do the talking.”