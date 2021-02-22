CLINTWOOD — In a game that featured two highly touted offenses, special teams made the difference.
Two big special teams plays led to Wise Central touchdowns and 14-7 Mountain 7 District football win for the Warriors over host Ridgeview in the opener for both teams.
The inaugural game came months after the anticipated start of the season following the postponement of Virginia high school football because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Although the game was played in February before a limited number of spectators, however, it was still high school football.
“It’s wonderful,” Central coach Luke Owens said of being back on the field. “It’s great to be back around the kids. It’s great to have football back in Southwest Virginia. I’m glad we’re here and it’s really great to get out of here with a win.”
LOTS OF DEFENSE
Both Central and Ridgeview expect to have explosive offenses this season behind big-time rushing leaders C.J. Crabtree, who ran for more than 1,870 yards for the Warriors in the most recent season, and Toledo signee Trenton Adkins, who rushed for more than 2,800 yards for the Wolfpack in the fall of 2019.
“I thought in the first half we just had too many possessions that we shot ourselves in the foot, whether it was a turnover or some penalty that stopped the drive,” Owens said.
“But credit them. I think they played lights out defensively. I’m just glad that we played as well defensively as we did and made a couple of plays on special teams.”
SPECIAL INDEED
Ridgeview struck first with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Nick Phillips to Brandon Beavers in the final minute of the first quarter.
Landon Knepp kicked the point-after touchdown to put the Wolfpack ahead 7-0.
Central looked to even the score on its first drive of the second half, moving the ball from its own 35-yard line to the Ridgeview 8 and eating up just under 7:30 of the quarter doing it.
Ridgeview’s defense rose to the occasion, however, and stopped the drive inside its own 10 on a fourth-and-goal play.
Central’s defense also stepped up and forced the Wolfpack to punt from its own 11, and the Warriors blocked the punt and took the ball at the Ridgeview 6.
Two plays later, senior Noah Bolling rushed in from 2 yards out for his first of two touchdowns on the night. Ricardo Onate booted the PAT to forge a 7-7 with 2:56 left in the third quarter.
Ridgeview moved the ball from its own 35 to the 50 on its next possession but again had to punt.
Central’s Mr. Versatility — Ethan Mullins, who plays quarterback, is an all-state defensive back and triples as a punt returner — caught the ball at his own 15 and returned it 84 yards to the Ridgeview 1.
“Special teams are just as important as offense and defense,” Mullins said. “We just practice it all the time and try to get everything perfect.”
Bolling took it into the end zone to give the Warriors the lead for good.
Both offenses sputtered through the fourth quarter when defense continued to rule the contest.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” first-year Ridgeview head coach Todd Tiller said. “They’re physical and that was the way the game was last (season), too.
“We hurt ourselves with special teams. That was the difference, I think.”
THE NUMBERS
Adkins led Ridgeview’s offense with 81 yards and 16 carries.
Crabtree had 65 yards on 16 carries for Central.
Bolling added 52 yards on 12 carries to go with his two touchdowns.
UP NEXT
In the most unusual of seasons, Central will be back in action on Saturday with a home game against Mountain 7 foe John Battle.
Ridgeview is off until March 5 when the Wolfpack is back home against district rival John Battle.