KINGSPORT — It took extra innings and three rallies for Kingsport to get a win Tuesday night.
The Axmen got a bases-loaded infield single from Will Spears in the bottom of the 10th inning that brought in Nick Barnes for an 8-7 Appalachian League baseball win over the Princeton WhistlePigs at Hunter Wright Stadium.
GOING LONG
Connor Milton’s solo home run in the sixth inning and JonJon Berring’s two-run blast in the bottom of the ninth kept Kingsport battling.
After the WhistlePigs pulled even at 2 in the top half of the sixth, Milton sent a smash over the left field fence that put Kingsport back out front.
Princeton again rallied, this time with three runs in the top of the ninth, but Berring sent the game into extra innings with his two-run blast in the home half.
EARLY START
Kingsport (10-12) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Pablo Ruiz drew a one-out walk, moved to second on a single from Hunter Fitz-Gerald and scored on Barnes’ RBI single to center field.
The Axmen added to their lead in the second. Spears was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame and three straight walks sent him home for a two-run advantage.
OFFENSIVE INNING
Princeton (13-8) got its offense going in the top of the sixth inning.
A.J. Jones and Tre Morris led off the inning by drawing back-to-back walks, and both scored when Dylan Rogers doubled to center.
GOING, GONE
The score did not stay tied long.
Milton led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo shot over the center field fence to give the Axmen a one-run lead, though it turned out not to be enough of a cushion.
Princeton’s Jack Rubenstein opening the top of the ninth inning with a hit-by-pitch and later scored on a two-out single from Morris.
Two more runs crossed the plate on the same play thanks to two Kingsport fielding errors.
But the Axmen bounced back with Berring’s key blast.
EXTRA BASEBALL
Princeton scored twice in the top of the 10th on Kevin Keister’s two-RBI double.
NEXT UP
The teams are scheduled to meet again Wednesday at Hunter Wright Stadium. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.