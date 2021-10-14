NICKELSVILLE — The last time Twin Springs won a Cumberland District football title, Titans coach Keith Warner was a rowdy Titans fan in the second grade.
Warner has a chance to help the Titans take another giant step toward winning another title Friday when Twin Springs (4-1, 1-0) hosts Eastside (4-2, 2-0) in its homecoming contest.
“It’s no secret that the winner of this game can control its own destiny,” the coach said.
Thomas Walker (3-3, 2-0) is also undefeated in district play and will have a big say in which team wins the district trophy.
The Pioneers play at Eastside on Oct. 21 and host Twin Springs on Oct. 29 in a series of crucial games in the Cumberland, with Friday’s game being the first of the key district contests.
With all of the distractions that homecoming can bring, especially this season, Warner said his players are focused.
“It’s homecoming week and I want them to have fun,” Warner said. “But when they come to practice, it’s business. We’ve had a great week of practice.
“They know what’s at stake and they’ve been all business at practice.”
While Warner did not win a district title during his playing days, he was on the Twin Springs teams that advanced to the Region 1D championship game in 2003 and ‘04.
And his coaching staff does include three individuals — Matt Bays, Charles Quillen and Jason Dockery — who played on the ‘95 district championship team.
“They know what it’s like to be in this position and they’ve been able to talk to the kids about it.”
THE GAME
As for the game itself, Warner said the Titans will have to mix things up on defense and try to keep a balanced Eastside offense in check.
“They really mix it up well on offense. They have a great running game and they’ve been putting the ball in the air lately,” he said. “They can big-play you at any time.
“I’m proud of our defensive secondary and the way they’ve played this year, but we’ve got to realize they’re going to be tested.”
AROUND THE REGION
UNION (5-1, 3-0) at WISE CENTRAL (3-3, 1-2) FRIDAY, 7 p.m.
Central upended Union last season at Bullitt Park before Union returned the favor with a win in the Region 2D semifinals.
This year’s game between the Wise County, Mountain 7 District rivals will be another hard-hitting affair.
Union is looking to keep atop the Mountain 7 standings, while Central can improve its postseason chances greatly with an upset of the Bears.
LEE HIGH (3-3, 0-2) at GATE CITY (2-4, 0-2) SATURDAY, 7 p.m.
Both the Generals and the host Blue Devils are looking at making the postseason heading into Gate City's homecoming game.
Lee is in the midst of a three-game winning streak after losing 26 contests in a row.
Gate City battled Abingdon for three quarters last weekend before dropping the game to the Falcons.
VIRGINIA HIGH (5-0) at GRAHAM (5-0) FRIDAY, 7:30 p.m.
It may be too early to be definitive, but Friday’s game at Mitchell Stadium is most likely the battle for the Southwest District championship.
Virginia High brings in a high-flying, high-scoring offense to face the tough G-Men defense.
RIDGEVIEW (5-1, 2-1) at JOHN BATTLE (0-5, 0-2) FRIDAY, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview is looking to get back on the winning track after dropping a Mountain 7 District contest to Union last weekend.
The Wolfpack are still in the hunt for a district title if they can get things to go their way and win out.
THOMAS WALKER (3-3) at BLAND (2-4) FRIDAY, 7 p.m.
It’s a three-hour road trip for Thomas Walker, one way.
But that’s what you do in Virginia in 2021 if you want to play high school football.
Bland is the third opponent that Thomas Walker has scheduled for a game on Oct. 15.
J.I. BURTON (0-6) at GRUNDY (1-3) FRIDAY, 7 p.m.
This is a battle between two squads that have had more than disappointing seasons.
One of the them will come away feeling good about itself.
LEBANON (1-5) at CASTLEWOOD (2-3) SATURDAY, 1 p.m.
A rare Saturday afternoon game between the Russell County rivals.
Both teams are on the outside looking in at the playoffs, but Castlewood could get into the postseason with a win here and there and a couple of breaks along the remainder of the season.