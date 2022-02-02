COEBURN — The chase for the Cumberland District boys basketball title got a little more interesting Tuesday.
Eastside went 3-for-4 at the free-throw line in the final 15 seconds and held off a last-second challenge from J.I. Burton to take a 53-50 win, one that tightened an already tight battle atop the standings.
The loss sets up Burton (9-8, 5-1) and Twin Springs (12-6, 5-1) for a weekend series with first place on the line. The Raiders and the Titans are scheduled to play back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday.
Meanwhile, Rye Cove (15-3, 6-2) and Eastside (9-9, 3-3) remain within striking distance as the regular season nears its conclusion in the next two weeks.
Eastside plays Twin Springs on Wednesday in another key Cumberland contest.
DOWN TO THE WIRE
Tuesday’s game was close from the opening tip to the final buzzer with neither team gaining more than a five-point advantage.
The Spartans and Raiders swapped the lead 19 times, 16 times in the second quarter alone. The game was tied six times, including at 50 with 27 seconds left.
“That was an excellent high school ballgame,” Eastside coach Patrick Damron said. “We feel like they’re as good as anybody in our district and honestly in our region.”
Damron said two factors played big roles in his team’s win.
“Defense and making free throws,” he said. “I felt like that was basically what won us the game.”
Burton led 26-24 at halftime, stayed out front throughout the third and took a 36-33 lead into the last stanza.
Eastside broke the final tie when Jordan Gray hit 1 of 2 free-throw attempts with 15 seconds left to put the Spartans up 51-50.
Gray, who finished with a game-high 25 points and seven rebounds, said attacking the basket was key.
“We’ve been working on that in practice like the last two weeks, just attacking,” Gray said. “It feels good to win this one. We’ve got Twin Springs tomorrow and we’ve got to keep it going.”
Eli McCoy nailed two more free throws for Eastside with 1.6 seconds left in regulation to put the Spartans up by three.
Burton had a chance at the tie with a length-of-the-court pass that gave the Raiders the ball near the top of the key. But a buzzer-beating 3-point shot hit the rim and bounced out, preserving the win for Eastside.
Burton coach Caleb Church was not happy with his team’s loss, but he said there’s no time to dwell on it with two huge games coming up.
“It’s super competitive and it’s going to be that way the rest of the season,” Church said. “We’ve got four games left and all of them are going to be battles.”
In addition to Gray’s performance, the Spartans got 10 points and nine rebounds from Eli McCoy and 10 points from Ean Bright.
Zac Campbell led Burton with 13 points.