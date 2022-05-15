GREENSBORO, N.C. — East Tennessee State’s baseball team had all the momentum. Then it disappeared as quickly as it had arrived.
Kennedy Jones’ RBI triple in the seventh inning broke an 11-11 tie and North Carolina Greensboro went on to a 16-11 Southern Conference victory on Sunday. UNCG took two of three from the Bucs in the series.
Jones’ big hit, which eluded diving center fielder David Beam, was part a three-run seventh and came just moments after ETSU's Ashton King had tied the game with a dramatic three-run homer in the top of the inning. Mitchell Smith added a two-run single in the Spartans’ decisive frame.
Pres Cavanaugh hit two two-run homers for UNCG (25-26, 9-9).
The Bucs (28-19, 9-9) had come from behind to grab a 6-4 lead with a two-run fifth inning, keyed by Cam Norgren’s RBI triple.
In the bottom of the sixth, Cavenaugh belted his second home run of the day. GC Jarman added a two-run homer a couple of batters later. Both shots came off ETSU reliever Matt Bollenbacher.
Cavenaugh also homered in the first.
Seven runs in two innings left UNCG up 11-6 and the Spartans seemed ready to roll.
The Bucs had other ideas, scoring five times in the top of the seventh to forge an 11-11 tie helped by King’s sixth homer of the season. Ryan McCarthy and Tommy Barth also drove in runs during the tying rally.
Nathanial Tate, ETSU’s fourth pitcher, had the task of keeping the Bucs in the game, but the Spartans got to him for three runs in the seventh and two in the eighth. Tate (4-4) worked 1 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on five hits with three walks.
ETSU starter Colby Stuart didn’t make it out of the second inning after allowing four runs in 1 1/3 innings. Andrew Ronne gave up three runs in 2 2/3 inning and Bollenbacher allowed four more in 1 2/3.
Norgren had three hits, King went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Noah Webb added a two-run single and a sacrifice fly for the Bucs.
ETSU has a three-game home set against The Citadel, beginning Thursday at 6 p.m., before the start of the SoCon Tournament.