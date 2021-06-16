COEBURN — For four innings, Holston pitcher Jordan Ezzell kept Eastside’s bats fairly quiet.
Then came the fifth inning.
Eastside exploded for 10 runs on six hits, along with two walks and four Holston errors in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 14-4 win over the visiting Cavaliers in the Region 1D baseball semifinals at Alumni Stadium.
The game was called in the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule.
With the win, Eastside will host Chilhowie, a 7-2 winner over Honaker in the other regional semifinal contest, Friday at 6 p.m. in the Region 1D championship game.
SLOW START
Ezzell kept Eastside (12-3) guessing for the first three innings.
The Cavs (8-6) went up 3-1 in the top of the third when Braxton Vannoy led off the frame with a walk and later scored on a single from Dustin Bott.
Bott then added another run to put Holston up by two.
Eastside went ahead 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning when Will Stansberry, Isaiah Sexton and Ahren Lee all scored.
Holston tied things back up in the top of the fifth inning when Ezzell walked, moved to third on a single from Brysen Richardson and scored when Tristan Allen grounded out to shortstop.
BIG INNING
In the bottom of the fifth, Eastside’s offense came to life and rolled through the inning, sending 12 batters to the plate.
“I felt like the second time through the order we looked better against a fantastic arm,” Eastside coach Chris Clay said. “The third time through, I think we were just dialed in.
“We had talked this week that the guy was good. But if we made him work and got our timing down, hopefully the chips would fall later.
“The third time through I can’t even start naming all the guys with big hits. It was most of them.”
Eastside’s Sexton came through with the final big hit for the Spartans. The senior delivered an RBI single to score Eli McCoy before Stansberry scored on an error to end the contest.
Sexton finished the game going 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored. He said the team practiced against left-handed pitching to prepare for the delivery of Ezzell, and it paid off.
“We knew just to keep our head down and he would get a little tired and we’d get our timing better,” Sexton said. “We’ve got too many good hitters to not hit the ball.”
Blake Jones and pitcher Jaxsyn Collins each had two hits and an RBI for Eastside. The Spartans also had RBIs from Nick Raymond, Christopher Steele and Lee.