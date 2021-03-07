ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A tumultuous season came to an end for the East Tennessee State men's basketball team Sunday.
UNC Greensboro held the Bucs to 26 points in the second half and took a 77-65 victory in the Southern Conference tournament semifinals at Harrah’s Cherokee Center.
The Spartans (20-8) will face seventh-seeded Mercer, a 73-59 winner over VMI, in Monday night’s championship game.
“Our effort wasn’t where it needed to be at a championship level at this time of year,” ETSU coach Jason Shay said.
UNCG, the tournament’s top seed and SoCon’s regular-season champion, led by one at halftime and never gave up that advantage. The final score was the UNCG’s largest margin.
The fifth-seeded Bucs finished Shay’s first season as head coach with a 13-12 record. They wound up losing seven of their last 10 games after taking over first place in the SoCon in January.
Isaiah Miller led UNCG with 21 points. Keyshaun Langley added 11.
ETSU was led by Ty Brewer’s 15 points and nine rebounds. David Sloan had 13 points and Ledarrius Brewer had 11.
The Spartans went 12 of 24 on 3-pointers, their best shooting performance of the season.
“They didn’t feel us,” Shay said. “They were out there playing comfortable. It was disappointing.”
EMPTY POSSESSIONS
The Bucs came up empty on two critical possessions that cost them a chance to get back into the game.
ETSU was down 68-63 and fighting desperately to come back when Silas Adheke got a steal and threw the ball ahead to Ledarrius Brewer, who couldn’t control it and had it stolen.
The Bucs then got a stop and took their time setting up a play which resulted in an inexplicable shot-clock violation with 2:01 left.
Langley then sank the dagger, a 3-pointer that put the Spartans up 71-63 with 1:44 left.
Miller finished the Bucs off with a two-handed dunk at the 1:04 mark and a steal on the ensuing inbounds play.
DUNK OF THE YEAR?
Miller, who has had his share of spectacular dunks while being the two-time SoCon player of the year, might have outdone himself on one play in the second half.
Langley stole the ball from Ledarrius Brewer and sprinted down the left side of the court. Miller was coming down the right and yelled “Hey.”
Langley tossed the ball high over the basket and the 6-foot Miller leaped higher than it appeared he could and slammed it home with authority.
The stunning dunk put the Spartans up 63-53.
“I called for it,” Miller said. “I didn’t think he was going to throw it that high, but I ended up catching it.”
SLOAN DOWN
Sloan was injured midway through the second half when he was fouled while driving to the basket and hit the ground hard. He writhed in pain during a timeout. The 75% free throw shooter got up and made one of two before heading to the bench at the 11:10 mark.
He had 11 points up to that point and had been the Bucs’ most consistent offensive threat.
Sloan returned less than three minutes later but managed just two points the rest of the way.
WILD FIRST HALF
The first 20 minutes had a little bit of everything and a whole lot of 3-pointers. The two teams combined for 15 3-point shots, including Miller’s bomb from the left corner at the halftime buzzer that left the Spartans up 40-49 going into the locker room. Little did the Bucs know, that 3-pointer gave UNCG the lead for good.
There were eight ties and four lead changes in the first half. ETSU led 28-19 at one point. UNCG’s biggest lead of the first half was at 35-32.
A.J. McGinnis was UNCG’s not-so-secret weapon, making all three of his 3-point shots before halftime. The freshman guard had 55 baskets coming into the game and 37 of them had come from 3-point range.
BY THE NUMBERS
ETSU out-rebounded UNCG 36-31, but the Spartans committed only four turnovers.
Ledarrius Brewer, ETSU’s first-team all-conference pick, had four turnovers, giving him 11 in the two tournament games.
Langley had seven assists and Miller had five. Miller was 9 of 21 from the field.
The Bucs shot 46% and went 9-for-27 from 3-point range. They were 2-for-8 in the second half. UNCG shot 46% overall as well.
SOCON STEALS
Miller is second in SoCon history with 313 steals, trailing only ETSU’s Mister Jennings, who had 334 from 1987-91.