This time of year is usually one of the most exciting periods for high school volleyball programs in Southwest Virginia.
Like almost everything else this year, however, that’s not the case in 2020.
Instead of hitting the gyms and gearing up for the start of the season, teams are watching the calendar and COVID-19 reports in the state, hoping the pandemic takes a turn for the better by the time early spring rolls around.
Last month, the VHSL Executive Committee approved a plan that eliminates all sports from being played in the fall and condenses the schedule for each sport to about 60% of its normal slate of games.
Under that plan, sports normally played in the fall, including volleyball, will be played in the spring, with the first official practice date Feb. 15 and the first contest date March 1. The season is scheduled to end on May 1.
It was a painful decision for all involved and all affected.
“We definitely would love to be playing this fall,” veteran Gate City coach Amy Reed said. “It was disappointing not to be given the opportunity to prove we could play in a safe environment while providing an outlet for our student-athletes’ mental health during stressful times, such as this COVID-19 we are facing.”
Despite the disappointment, Reed said her program is doing what it can.
“Staying positive and upbeat as we face this adversity head-on,” she said. “That is what sports is all about: facing adversity. If we get knocked down, we get right back up and keep pushing forward.”
Union coach Kim Moore, who guided the Lady Bears to the Region 2D championship last season, is trying to keep a positive attitude as well. But Moore admits it gets tough sometimes.
“It’s disappointing. I’m upset for these young people,” she said. “I know they are missing out. We are usually going full throttle right now. On-a-mission mode.
“COVID-19 has been surreal, like a Twilight Zone. I just hope that we are in good enough standing to even have a season in the spring.”
Moore, her team and all other volleyball programs around the state are facing something they’ve never had to deal with.
“We’re all learning as we go. This is new ground for everyone, and there’s no roadmap,” she said. “It seems that no matter what decisions are made, there are difficult consequences leaving people frustrated and unhappy.”
Like Reed and Moore, Brianne Bailey, coach of defending Cumberland District champion Eastside, is trying to remain upbeat.
“I’m OK with volleyball being moved to the spring,” Bailey said. “I’m just thankful the VHSL is giving us the opportunity to play. I plan on preparing like normal once fully released. As of now, we will continue to social distance and prepare the best we can.”
THE KICKER
The kicker for volleyball in Virginia, unlike in some other states, is it has been deemed a high-risk sport, along with football, basketball, wrestling, soccer, cheer, lacrosse and field hockey.
Virginia is currently in Phase 3, which calls for wearing face coverings, with certain exceptions, and social distancing, among other things.
Under current guidelines, VHSL Executive Director Dr. Billy Haun said last month that sports classified as “high-risk” would not be allowed to be played if the state remains in Phase 3.
“As long as we’re in Phase 3 and we have the guidelines that we have, we’re not going to be able to play the high-risk sports,” Haun said.
While the eight sports, including volleyball, are currently classified as high-risk, Haun said the league is working with other agencies including the NFHS, the Virginia Department of Health, the NCAA and the governor’s office to look at ways to make sports safer and possibly move the high-risk sports to the moderate-risk sports category.
For now, the teams will continue to move forward with plans for a season in the spring.
“We approach each season the same, regardless if it is in the fall or spring, full or shortened schedule,” Reed said. “Our focus is on fundamentals of the game, player development, and team unity. Our players love being in the gym. They need and want to be in the gym. We are going to use this time to get even better.”
Like Reed, Moore plans to keep her team working during the offseason as the situation dictates.
“Our coaching staff has decided to cancel practices and reevaluate a few weeks after school starts back,” she said. “It’s a lot of responsibility. At the end of the day, a volleyball practice in August, especially since we don’t play until March, just isn’t worth the risk to the players, their families, and our communities. We will get back to work when it’s safe and responsible.”
With winter, fall and spring season pushed back and not starting until after Christmas, Moore wants to make sure her players have an opportunity to play as many sports that they want to play. She said many Union athletes are multiple-sport athletes.
The story is the same at the smaller Class 1 Eastside.
“(Softball) coach (Suzi) Atwood, (basketball) coach Barry Ruff and I have always worked together well in the past, and we will continue to do so to make sure the kids have opportunities to participate in everything,” Bailey said. “I think this is a good learning opportunity for our kids because in life things don’t always go according to plan. All we can do is continue to work hard, keep our faith, and move forward one day at a time.”