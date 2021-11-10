This weekend is a big one for high school teams throughout Southwest Virginia.
The Region 2D, 1D and 3D football playoffs begin with quarterfinal play throughout the region.
The Region 2D postseason has a different look this season. Instead of seeding teams in the region based solely on power points, the two districts in the region — the Mountain 7 District and the Southwest District — agreed to have each district place its top four teams in the postseason and cross-bracket the playoff field.
The M7 ranked its top four teams by using VHSL power points. The SWD opted to rank its top four teams by not using the power-point system. Instead, the district ranked teams based solely on their record.
All four Region 2D playoff games are set for Friday at 7 p.m.
Mountain 7 District No. 1 seed Wise Central will host Tazewell.
Union, the second seed from the Mountain District, will host Virginia High, the third seed from the Southwest District.
Ridgeview is the third seed in the Mountain 7 and will travel to Richlands, the second seed in the SWD. The road trip for Ridgeview comes despite beating Richlands 49-14 during the regular season.
Richlands gained the second seed with an upset over Virginia High last weekend.
The fourth Region 2D quarterfinal will feature Lee High, not Gate City, traveling to SWD No. 1 seed Graham.
Lee High outpointed Gate City in power points, despite Gate City beating Lee in the teams’ head-to-head meeting this year and Gate City having a better district record.
A fifth team from the Mountain 7, Abingdon, is also in the postseason.
The Falcons won the M7 District and earned the No. 2 seed in the Class 3D playoff field.
Abingdon will host seventh-seeded Northside Friday at 7 p.m. at Falcon Stadium.
CLASS 1D
Three Region 1D games are set for Friday night.
The three districts in the region, the Cumberland, the Hogoheegee and the Black Diamond, used the power-point rating scale to determine the seeding.
On Friday, top-seeded seeded Holston will entertain eighth-seeded Honaker, third-seeded Patrick Henry will be at home against Twin Valley, the No. 6 seed, and fifth-seeded Grundy will travel to No. 4 seed Chilhowie.
The only Region 1D game involving teams from the Cumberland District will be played on Saturday at 1 p.m., when seventh-seeded Eastside travels to Nickelsville to play second-seeded Twin Springs.
Twin Springs won the regular season meeting 48-33.
MORE SATURDAY FUN
The Eastside at Twin Springs playoff game is not the only big sporting event in Scott County on Saturday.
The Gate City Lady Blue Devils will host Floyd County Saturday at 6 p.m. in the VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals.
Gate City is coming off its second straight Region 2D championship.
Region 2D runner-up Wise Central will be on the road Saturday for another state quarterfinal volleyball match.
The Lady Warriors, making their first appearance in the state tournament since 2012, will travel to Salem to take on Region 3D champion Glenvar.
Several runners will be in Salem Saturday, as well.
The VHSL Class 3, Class 2 and Class 1 state cross country championships will be held at the city’s Green Hill Park.
Southwest Virginia will be well represented in the championships.
Both Abingdon boys and girls teams, who swept the Region 3D championships for the first time since 2005, will compete in the Class 3 championships.
Union’s boys team, which won the state title in 2019 and finished third in the state in the spring, will challenge for another state crown.
Gate City’s boys team will also be running in the Class 2 state championships, along with girls teams from Virginia High and John Battle.
Region 1D teams represented in the Class 1 state championships including the Lebanon and Chilhowie boys and the Grundy and Rural Retreat girls.
In addition to the team participants in Class 2 and Class 1, Region D teams will have individual participants running for the gold.
SIGNINGS
A couple of Cumberland District athletes plan to continue their playing days at the collegiate level.
Eastside’s Taylor Perry signed earlier this week to play softball at Gardner-Webb in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.
Thomas Walker’s Lakin Burke is scheduled to sign Friday to continue her basketball career at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
TWEET TEAM MEMBERS SOUGHT
If you like sports and social media, the Times News has the deal for you.
The Times News Sports Live Tweet Team has openings at a few schools in Southwest Virginia and is looking for the right person to help get the word out to our thousands of followers.
For more information on how you can be a part of the winning team, contact Carmen Musick by email at [email protected] or call Carmen at (423) 723-1435.