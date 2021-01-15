Marred by postponements, limited fan capacity, and too many scheduling headaches to imagine, the 2020-21 basketball season still has had some positives.
One of the biggest early successes on the local collegiate scene is the start of the Virginia-Wise women’s basketball program.
After Wednesday’s South Atlantic Conference win over Lenior-Rhyne, coach Jamie Cluesman’s Cavs are off to a 5-1 start in the SAC and overall.
UVA-Wise has won five straight games after opening the season with a 79-68 loss to nationally ranked Tusculum.
The start to the season, which was interrupted for about a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is the best for the Cavalier women since 2016-17, when UVA-Wise opened with a 6-1 record and finished the year at 21-11.
A win over Newberry Saturday at UVA-Wise’s David Prior Convocation Center would match the start of the 2016-17 season and the 2013-14 start, which was also 6-1. Those two seasons were the best for the Cavaliers since the school moved from the NAIA to the NCAA Division II ranks.
In the 2005-06 season, UVA-Wise started the season with an 8-0 mark before losing the next five contests. The Cavs bounced back to win the Appalachian Athletic Conference and make the program’s only trip to the NAIA national tournament with a 24-10 record.
The best start for women’s basketball in school history came in the 1991-92 season when the Cavaliers tallied an 11-1 mark.
THE NUMBERS
UVA-Wise’s successful start is not by accident.
The Cavaliers' stats point to their strong early-season run with five players averaging double-figure point totals through the first six games.
Nia Vanzant leads the charge with 16.3 points and 3.5 assists per game.
Caitlyn Ross is averaging 15.3 points and 6.5 assists, while redshirt junior Meg Crawford, who was a prep star at Sullivan Central, is averaging 14. 2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.
Kalee Johnson is averaging 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds, and Hanna Oliver is averaging 12 points per contest.
PREP PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
A couple of juniors are this week’s Southwest Virginia players of the week.
Rye Cove’s Ethan Chavez averaged 24.3 points and 14.7 rebounds in the Eagles’ three wins, two over Patrick Henry and one over Eastside, in the past week.
Thomas Walker junior Lakin Burke is the Southwest Virginia girls player of the week after leading the Lady Pioneers to a big Cumberland District win over J.I. Burton Tuesday.
Burke scored 15 points and pulled down eight rebounds for undefeated Thomas Walker.
THE TOP 6
Here’s a look at the top 6 basketball teams in Southwest Virginia with ranking and overall record listed.
BOYS
1) Abingdon 7-0
2) Union 5-1
3) Graham 4-0
4) Ridgeview 6-3
5) J.I. Burton 6-0
6) Richlands 3-2
GIRLS
1) Gate City 6-0
2) Wise Central 8-1
3) Honaker 4-0
4) Thomas Walker 7-0
5) Richlands 4-3
6) Virginia High 4-3