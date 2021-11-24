A few high school football teams around Southwest Virginia are playing on Thanksgiving week.
That is one of the goals for many if not all teams when the season starts in August each year.
If you’re playing prep football on the weekend after Thanksgiving in Southwest Virginia, you’re playing for a regional championship.
Such is the case for two teams from the Mountain 7 District this weekend.
Mountain 7 champion Abingdon (11-1) is scheduled to host Lord Botetourt (8-3) Friday at 7 p.m. in the Region 3D championship game.
Abingdon advanced to the title game with a 42-34 win over Bassett last week.
The game marks the first time in school history that Abingdon has hosted three straight football playoff games.
Ridgeview is also making history this week.
The Wolfpack (9-3) knocked off Wise Central 26-20 last week to advance to Saturday’s Region 2D championship against Graham (11-0) on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield, West Virginia.
The championship contest marks the first time in Ridgeview history that the Pack is playing in a football regional title game.
THE GUYS UP FRONT
Week in and week out, the skill players on football squads are the guys who grab the headlines.
Every week their running, passing, touchdowns, interceptions and tackles are what grab the attention. But all of the skill players know the big guys up front deserve just as much attention as they work on every play to hold off defensive lineman and linebackers to open up running lanes for backs or pass blocking for the quarterback so he can find an open receiver.
Without fail, Abingdon quarterback Cole Lambert and backs Malique Hounshell and Bishop Cook, as well as others, always give credit to the work of the offensive line when they are asked to talk about their team’s success.
The same can be said of Ridgeview quarterback Ryan O’Quinn and skill players Cannon Hill, Ian Hartsock, Brandon Beavers and other Wolfpack players.
On a day to be thankful for so many blessings, let’s recognize the guys who get little credit but their teammates and coaches are thankful for each week on the gridiron.
Abingdon’s offensive linemen include senior Charlie Sturgill, junior Desean Lucas, junior Eli Singleton, junior Kadin Hounshell and sophomore Noah Gilliam.
Ridgeview’s front five include center Hunter Goodman, guards Walker Lester and Elijah Rasnick and tackles Zac Owens and Chance Fleming.
All five of the Wolfpack’s starting offensive linemen are juniors.
HOOPS JAMBOREE FRIDAY
Football is not the only high school sport on the menu this weekend.
UVA Wise’s David J. Prior Convocation Center is the site for Friday’s annual Candace Rakes Memorial girls basketball jamboree.
A total of 10 games are scheduled for the day that begins at noon.
The event will feature 10 teams from six different districts and two states, including host Wise Central, Union, Lee High and John Battle from the Mountain 7 District; Marion from the Southwest District, Thomas Walker and J.I. Burton from the Cumberland District; Lebanon from the Hogoheegee District and Twin Valley from the Black Diamond District.
Letcher County Central, Kentucky, will also play in the jamboree.
All proceeds from the jamboree go to the Candace Rakes Memorial scholarship fund, which helps provide scholarship money for the UVA Wise women’s basketball program.