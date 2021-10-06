There’s no more varsity football at Rye Cove this season.
School officials said Wednesday several reasons have forced the unfortunate situation of having to cancel the rest of the football season for the Eagles program.
“We have spent the last several days discussing our football program and its future,” Rye Cove Athletic Director Michael Paul Berry said in a statement released Wednesday.
“After much deliberation and discussion with our coaches, administration and community, we have arrived at the conclusion that we will finish the season in a junior-varsity only format.
“Due to the impact of COVID-19 on our upperclassmen, a number of injuries and the age of our players, we feel this is the best decision for the future of our program and the health of our players.
“We want to assure the community, the Cumberland District and our students that we will field a varsity football program and play a full season next year.”
Rye Cove started the preseason with only 17 players on its roster. By last weekend, the Eagles roster was reduced to 14 players in uniform.
By halftime of last Saturday’s game with Lee High, Rye Cove numbers had been reduced to 11 because of injuries. As a result, Rye Cove forfeited the second half of the contest.
The Eagles have already agreed to a forfeit to Eastside in a game that was scheduled to be played Friday. Including Friday’s forfeit, the Eagles were 0-7 overall and 0-3 in the district.
Rye Cove’s remaining games that have been canceled include hosting Twin Valley and J.I. Burton on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 and a road trip to Twin Springs on Nov. 5.
The games against district opponents J.I. Burton and Twin Springs will also be counted as forfeits.
SAC PLANS DIVISION PLAY
It’s never too early to start talking about next year’s football season, especially when it comes with big changes. Such is the case with the South Atlantic Conference.
This fall, the SAC has nine football-playing schools. In the fall of 2022, the SAC will have 12 teams playing football with the addition of Emory & Henry as a provisional NCAA DII school and Erskine and Barton as members of the SAC in football only.
With 12 football schools, the conference has opted to go with two divisions, the Mountain and the Piedmont, according to its website.
The website indicates the Mountain Division will consist of UVA Wise, Emory & Henry, Carson-Newman, Mars Hill, Tusculum and Erskine.
Catawba, Lenoir-Rhyne, Limestone, Newberry, Wingate and Barton will comprise the Piedmont Division.
THE POLLS
Here’s a look at the Southwest Virginia Top 7 as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area. The teams are selected from Region D teams.
Graham continues to rule the roost in the region in football, as the unanimous pick for the No. 1 spot
Gate City stays on top of the volleyball poll with Virginia High close behind.
The polls are based on an 8-6-5-4-3-2-1 points system. Listed are first place votes in parentheses, the team’s record and total points.
FOOTBALL
Graham, (10) 4-0 80
Union, 4-1 57
Ridgeview, 5-0 53
Abingdon, 4-1 37
Virginia High, 4-0 35
Holston, 4-1 12
Chilhowie, 5-0 11
Others receiving votes: Wise Central 4, Patrick Henry 3, Twin Springs 2, Twin Valley 1.
VOLLEYBALL
Gate City, (7) 14-4 61
Virginia High, (1) 13-3 48
Patrick Henry, 18-2 32
John Battle, 9-5 25
Wise Central, 12-5 22
Ridgeview, 10-5 14
Chilhowie, 12-4 13
Others receiving votes: Marion 8, Thomas Walker 5, Abingdon 4, Honaker 4, Eastside 1.