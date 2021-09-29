In a season where postponements and schedule changes are working toward being the norm, there are some more changes for the football postseason, depending on classification.
Region 1D and Region 2D are taking different approaches to the football playoffs for this season.
In Region 1D, the three districts have elected to stay the course with the traditional power point system.
The top eight teams in the region, based on power points, will advance to the regional quarterfinals at the season’s end.
According to 1D officials, the teams’ power point rating will be based on the number of games a team plays.
Most teams have scheduled 10 games, but because of quarantines, not all programs will be able to play 10 games.
Some teams may be forced to end the season with just eight or nine games played.
The teams that play just eight or nine games will have their total power points divided by the number of games they played to determine their power point rating.
A LITTLE DIFFERENT IN REGION 2D
In Region 2D, things seem simpler, but they could get complicated.
There are only two districts — the Mountain 7 and the Southwest — in the region. With that in mind, the schools in the region have opted to seed the top four teams from each district in the regional quarterfinals.
Seems simple enough. There’s a little bit of a catch, however.
As of now, the plan calls for using the schools’ power point ratings instead of their final district standings to determine the rankings in the postseason.
It’s very possible that the top four teams in each district could advance to the playoffs. But it’s also possible that a fifth-place team could make the playoffs over one of the top four squads because of its power point rating.
So it’s not as simple as it looks.
MAC STARTS CAMP
Mac McClung started training camp this week for one of the most recognized and successful professional sports teams in history.
McClung, a Gate City native, is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers as camp opens this week for NBA teams.
He is one of 18 players on the Lakers’ roster, which will have to be cut to 15 by the start of the regular season.
McClung played for the Lakers' summer league team earlier this year.
He played collegiately at Georgetown and then Texas Tech, where he earned All-America honorable mention status from The Associated Press.
While in high school at Gate City, McClung led the Blue Devils to the VHSL Class 2 state championship, while setting VHSL records for most points scored in a career (2,801) and most points scored in a season (1,153).
FALCONS STILL SOARING
The defending VHSL Class 3 state golf champions keep rolling along this season.
Mountain 7 District champion Abingdon scored a 302 Tuesday to win the Region 3D title at the Draper Valley Golf Course near Wytheville.
The Falcons will seek to win back-to-back Class 3 state titles on Oct. 11 in the state championship tournament at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.
The Falcons have won four state championships in the last six years.
JONES NOMINATED FOR NFL HALL
Former Powell Valley and NFL star Thomas Jones is one of the nominees for the upcoming class of the NFL Hall of Fame.
Jones announced on social media that he had been added to the list of nominees.
Fans can cast their vote for him at profootballhof.com.
Jones deserves to be in the Hall.
During his NFL career that included stops in Arizona, Tampa Bay, Chicago — where he helped the Bears to the NFC championship — the New York Jets and Kansas City, Jones rushed for 10,591 yards, had 12,614 total offensive yards and scored 71 career touchdowns.
THE POLLS
Here’s a look at the Southwest Virginia Top 7 as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area. The teams are selected from Region D teams.
Graham remains as the consensus top team in the region in football, while the rankings for No. 2 to No. 5 remain close.
Gate City stays atop of the volleyball poll as the Lady Blue Devils continue to win in a tough Mountain 7 District.
The polls are based on an 8-6-5-4-3-2-1 points system. Listed are first place votes in parentheses, the team’s record and total points.
FOOTBALL
Graham (12) 4-0 96
Union 3-1 60
Ridgeview 4-0 58
Abingdon 3-1 54
Virginia High 3-0 40
Wise Central 2-2 18
Holston 4-0 10
Others receiving votes: Chilhowie 6, Twin Springs 3, Holston 2, Rural Retreat 2, Honaker 1, Twin Valley 1.
VOLLEYBALL
Gate City (8) 11-4 75
Virginia High (2) 12-3 62
Patrick Henry 16-2 42
Wise Central 11-4 38
Ridgeview 7-0 21
John Battle 7-5 11
Marion 9-6 9
Others receiving votes: Abingdon 8, Rye Cove 5, Thomas Walker 5, Chilhowie 4, Union 4, Eastside 3, Honaker 1.