Here we go.
Football in the fall is back in Southwest Virginia for the first time since 2019. It has not been perfect.
Twin Springs and Rye Cove practices have both been suspended because of COVID protocols.
Neither team will play in preseason games as originally scheduled, and Rye Cove’s season opener with Hurley has been moved from next week to next month.
There’s no word on Twin Springs scheduled opener next week with Northwood, but it will likely be moved as well and that’s OK.
The two Scott County programs are doing everything the right way and will be back on the field as soon as possible.
This is the first hiccup in a school sports year that may, and likely will, have more along the way. That’s the bad news.
The good news is life is moving forward. It’s different. It’s difficult at times. But it is moving forward.
It will likely have changes along the way, but it’s moving forward. That’s the key.
FRIDAY NIGHT BATTLES
Prep football fans in Southwest Virginia can get a preview of their favorite teams in action in preseason benefit games and jamborees Friday.
Among the benefit games on tap are Virginia High at Gate City, Eastside at Union, Lee High at George Wythe, Lebanon at Wise Central and Rural Retreat at Castlewood.
All games are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
On the jamboree front for Friday is a four-team jamboree at J.I. Burton’s Lawson-Fitchko Stadium in Norton. The Raiders will host a four-team jamboree that includes John Battle, Northwood and Hurley.
Abingdon is playing in a jamboree at Glenvar in Salem. The Falcons will play Glenvar and then take on Blacksburg in two-quarter contests.
Both jamborees are set for 5 p.m. starts.
VOLLEYBALL READY TO ROLL
Volleyball in Southwest Virginia is ready to serve things up beginning Monday.
Gate City is looking for a repeat of the spring after coming off a Region 2D championship in the pandemic-shortened season.
Abingdon looks to be strong again and hopes to challenge the Lady Blue Devils for the Mountain 7 title, while John Battle, Wise Central and Union could all play the role of spoiler in the district.
In the Class 1 Cumberland District, Eastside is strong again. But Thomas Walker will have something to say about that.
Everyone else in the district — Twin Springs, Rye Cove, J.I. Burton and Castlewood — all look to be improved. That should make for a fun chase for the Cumberland crown.
ONES TO WATCH
A couple of volleyball contests to keep an eye on in next week’s start to the regular season:
Wise Central at Rye Cove, Tuesday — The battle of the sister coaches.
Second-year Central coach Lucindy Lawson takes the Warriors to the Cove to face the Lady Eagles, coached by veteran Britney Lawson Salyer, who is also Lawson’s sister.
Eastside at Wise Central, Thursday — It’s always fun when county rivals play. Both teams lost some key players from last season and are looking to have a good showing this season.
THE POLLS
Here’s a look at the Southwest Virginia Top 7 as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area. The teams are selected from Region D teams. This week are the preseason polls for both football and volleyball heading into next week’s regular-season openers. The polls are based on an 8-6-5-4-3-2-1 points system. Listed are first place votes in parenthesis and total points.
FOOTBALL
Graham (7) 109
Union (6) 96
Abingdon (1) 75
Wise Central (1) 73
J.I. Burton 25
Richlands 23
Virginia High 18
Others receiving votes: Ridgeview 14, Patrick Henry 9, Eastside 6, Rural Retreat 6, Tazewell 4, Gate City 3, Holston 3.
VOLLEYBALL
Gate City (6) 63
Virginia High (1) 50
Abingdon (1) 46
Wise Central 36
Marion (2) 27
Patrick Henry 26
Eastside 15
Others receiving votes: Union 11, John Battle 7, Ridgeview 6, Grundy 3, Chilhowie 1, Honaker 1, Thomas Walker 1.