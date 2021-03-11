VAnotes

As strange as it sounds, the prep football season reaches its halfway point this weekend in Southwest Virginia.

Key games dot the map around the region, including J.I. Burton (1-1, 1-0) hosting Thomas Walker (1-1, 1-0) in a Cumberland District contest.

The Raiders and Pioneers share a portion of the top spot in the district standings, along with Eastside (2-0, 1-0).

Both teams come into this weekend’s matchup relying on strong rushing games and big plays.

Esau Teasley rushed for 167 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown run that helped spark the Raiders to a 32-17 district win over Castlewood last week.

Thomas Walker’s Kenny Ball produced three touchdowns, including a 94-yard punt return for the game-winning score, against Rye Cove.

Ball will be key again Friday for the Pioneers, along with Jason Cowden and Zack Kidwell.

OTHER GAMES

Union (2-0, 2-0) travels to John Battle (1-0, 1-0) Saturday for a 2 p.m. contest between unbeaten Mountain 7 District teams.

Battle has missed two games with Wise Central and Ridgeview because of COVID-19 issues.

On Friday night, Eastside (2-0, 1-0) travels to Rye Cove (0-2, 0-1) in Cumberland District action.

Two other Mountain 7 District games are on tap Friday with Gate City (0-3, 0-3) traveling to Wise Central (1-1, 1-1) and Abingdon (2-0, 2-0) hosting Lee High (0-2,0-2).

TOP PERFORMERS

Here’s a look at some of the top football players in the region for the second weekend of the season.

Will Stansberry, Eastside: The quarterback utilized his arm and legs in leading the Spartans to a win over Twin Springs last weekend. Stansberry completed 8 of 14 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 104 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.

Esau Teasley, J.I. Burton: Teasley rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries while leading the Raiders to a Cumberland District win over Castlewood.

Zavier Lomax, Union: Lomax led the ground attack for the Bears, rushing for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in a Mountain 7 District victory over Gate City.

Cole Lambert, Abingdon: The junior quarterback led the Falcons in a key Mountain 7 District win over Wise Central. He completed 9 of 16 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

Mason Hardin, Rye Cove: Rye Cove lost a heartbreaker to Thomas Walker last weekend, but Hardin was a star performer for the Eagles. Hardin rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries.

VOLLEYBALL standouts

Here’s a look at some of last week’s top volleyball performers.

Anna Whited, Eastside: The senior had a combined 40 kills, 21 digs and four aces in the Lady Spartans’ wins over Rye Cove and Thomas Walker.

Makayla Bays, Gate City: The freshman continues to put up big numbers for the undefeated Lady Blue Devils. Bays registered a total of 28 kills in key Mountain 7 District wins.

Caitlin Glover, Wise Central: Glover recorded 75 assists and 15 digs in the week to help the Lady Warriors’ efforts.

Isabella Blagg, Union: Blagg showed up big for the Lady Bears this past week on offense and defense with 35 kills and 19 digs.

Chloe Lane, Twin Springs: Lane has helped lead a balanced Lady Titans attack with a combined 28 kills and 38 digs in the past week.