As strange as it sounds, the prep football season reaches its halfway point this weekend in Southwest Virginia.
Key games dot the map around the region, including J.I. Burton (1-1, 1-0) hosting Thomas Walker (1-1, 1-0) in a Cumberland District contest.
The Raiders and Pioneers share a portion of the top spot in the district standings, along with Eastside (2-0, 1-0).
Both teams come into this weekend’s matchup relying on strong rushing games and big plays.
Esau Teasley rushed for 167 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown run that helped spark the Raiders to a 32-17 district win over Castlewood last week.
Thomas Walker’s Kenny Ball produced three touchdowns, including a 94-yard punt return for the game-winning score, against Rye Cove.
Ball will be key again Friday for the Pioneers, along with Jason Cowden and Zack Kidwell.
OTHER GAMES
Union (2-0, 2-0) travels to John Battle (1-0, 1-0) Saturday for a 2 p.m. contest between unbeaten Mountain 7 District teams.
Battle has missed two games with Wise Central and Ridgeview because of COVID-19 issues.
On Friday night, Eastside (2-0, 1-0) travels to Rye Cove (0-2, 0-1) in Cumberland District action.
Two other Mountain 7 District games are on tap Friday with Gate City (0-3, 0-3) traveling to Wise Central (1-1, 1-1) and Abingdon (2-0, 2-0) hosting Lee High (0-2,0-2).
TOP PERFORMERS
Here’s a look at some of the top football players in the region for the second weekend of the season.
Will Stansberry, Eastside: The quarterback utilized his arm and legs in leading the Spartans to a win over Twin Springs last weekend. Stansberry completed 8 of 14 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 104 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.
Esau Teasley, J.I. Burton: Teasley rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries while leading the Raiders to a Cumberland District win over Castlewood.
Zavier Lomax, Union: Lomax led the ground attack for the Bears, rushing for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in a Mountain 7 District victory over Gate City.
Cole Lambert, Abingdon: The junior quarterback led the Falcons in a key Mountain 7 District win over Wise Central. He completed 9 of 16 passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
Mason Hardin, Rye Cove: Rye Cove lost a heartbreaker to Thomas Walker last weekend, but Hardin was a star performer for the Eagles. Hardin rushed for 206 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries.
VOLLEYBALL standouts
Here’s a look at some of last week’s top volleyball performers.
Anna Whited, Eastside: The senior had a combined 40 kills, 21 digs and four aces in the Lady Spartans’ wins over Rye Cove and Thomas Walker.
Makayla Bays, Gate City: The freshman continues to put up big numbers for the undefeated Lady Blue Devils. Bays registered a total of 28 kills in key Mountain 7 District wins.
Caitlin Glover, Wise Central: Glover recorded 75 assists and 15 digs in the week to help the Lady Warriors’ efforts.
Isabella Blagg, Union: Blagg showed up big for the Lady Bears this past week on offense and defense with 35 kills and 19 digs.
Chloe Lane, Twin Springs: Lane has helped lead a balanced Lady Titans attack with a combined 28 kills and 38 digs in the past week.