Will they or won’t they?
The big question circulating around the Southwest Virginia high school sports scene lately is whether the Mountain 7 will hold district tournaments for boys and girls basketball next week.
Mountain 7 principals were set to make the decision Friday morning, just a weekend before the tournaments would begin.
Whatever the committee chooses to do, it will be a no-win decision.
There are concerns about the pandemic. If a team is put in quarantine from a game played in a district tournament, its season would be finished because it would not be out in time to participate in the regional tournament the following week.
Abingdon’s boys and girls teams are in a COVID-19 quarantine and would not be eligible to participate in the Mountain 7 tournaments next week.
The Falcons, however, would be out in time to participate in the Region 3D tournaments.
Lee High’s boys team has also been under quarantine, and questions remain if the squad would be eligible to participate in the district tournament next week.
Other questions linger about seeding Mountain 7 teams in the Region 2D tournament.
Seeding, minus the top seed, which is guaranteed to the regular-season champion, could be decided in a district tournament. However, if there is no district tournament, the seeding will be determined by regular-season finishes.
Since all teams did not play a full slate of district games this year because of the pandemic, some programs will gain a higher seed by edging out another team based on its win-loss percentage. In other words, a team that had the same number of district losses as another team could finish higher in the standings based on the number of games it played.
Just another saga in the season that is like no other.
UVA-WISE VOLLEYBALL ADDS PLAYERS
The Virginia-Wise volleyball program has added eight new recruits for the 2021-22 season.
Abigail Blankenship, Cana Davidson, Morgan Blevins, Dannah Persinger, Kaylee Scarce, Anna Whited, Taylor Wilson, and Katherine Magette will join the Cavaliers in the fall season.
Wilson, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter, is a two-sport athlete at Sullivan Central, where she is a member of both the volleyball and track teams. She is a three-year varsity letter winner and three-time all-conference honoree with head coach Logan Kemp.
As a senior, Wilson was named to the all-district tournament and all-region tournament team.
Persinger is a two-sport athlete at Daniel Boone, where she is a member of both the softball and volleyball teams.
A two-time All-Big 6 Conference honorable mention, Persinger and her squad won the Big 6 Tournament and regional championship her junior season and advanced to the state tournament that same year.
In her senior campaign, the 5-foot-10 middle blocker was named a team captain while being tabbed All-Big 6 Conference first team and an all-tournament team selection.
In her junior year at Eastside, Whited earned numerous accolades, including picks to the all-district, all-region and all-state team. Her crew posted a 20-6 overall mark as she earned player of the year recognition that same season.
A 5-foot-11 outside hitter, Blevins is a two-sport athlete playing both basketball and volleyball at Abingdon.
As a junior, Blevins was tabbed All-Mountain 7 District first team and was selected as an All-Region 3D honorable mention. Her team went undefeated in the district and went on to claim the regular season championship title and win the Mountain 7 District tournament.
That same season Blevins set the single-match school record in kills and aces with 26 and nine, respectively.
Blankenship attends Jefferson County High School, where she is a four-year varsity letter winner under the direction of head coach Torrey Yocom.
The 5-foot-9 outside hitter won a conference championship during her junior campaign and was named outside hitter of the year and an all-conference selection that season. This past fall, Blankenship was once again an all-conference honoree and named to the all-region team.
Davidson plays both outside hitter and defensive specialist under head coach Tommy Thomas at Peninsula Catholic.
Scarce is a four-year varsity letter winner at Tunstall. A two-time Piedmont District champion, Scarce and her team posted 22-win seasons in both her freshman and junior year. As a junior, she was named to the All-Piedmont District team and received the coaches’ award.
Magette plays setter at Southampton where she is a three-year varsity letter winner. Magette is also a two-time all-district first team and all-region second team selection.