Southwest Virginia Notes: McClung shines in NBA G-League postseason

The South Bay Lakers are in the hunt for a championship, and Mac McClung is leading the chase.
The Gate City native who led the Blue Devils to the VHSL Class 2 state basketball championship in 2018 before playing collegiately at Georgetown and Texas Tech, continues to shine on the court at the professional level.
McClung, a rookie, finished the regular season averaging 21.6 points, 7.6 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game for South Bay.
In Tuesday’s Western Conference quarterfinals, McClung scored a game-high 27 points and had a game-high 10 assists, along with three rebounds to lead the Lakers to a 134-123 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Third-seeded South Bay will play in the Western Conference semifinals starting Thursday against the second-seeded Agua Caliente Clippers in a best-of-three series.
Thursday’s game, scheduled for a 10 p.m. Eastern time start, will be televised live on the NBA TV Network.
DOMINATING
There must be something about the sea air.
Thomas Walker sophomore Eden Muncy sure has enjoyed it this week.
Muncy went 4-0 on the mound in a tournament in Myrtle Beach.
Along with her wins, Muncy threw two perfect games where she struck out every batter she faced.
On Monday, Muncy struck out 21 straight batters in an 8-0 victory over Ketchikan, Alaska.
On Tuesday, she struck out 13 batters in Thomas Walker’s 5-4 win over Casey County, Ky.
Later in the day, Muncy recorded her second perfect outing in as many days when Thomas Walker took a 6-0 win over the Myrtle Beach Seahawks.
Muncy faced 12 batters in the game that was shortened because of rain. She struck out all 12.
Thomas Walker had its toughest game of the season Wednesday with a 6-5 win over VHSL Class 3 James Madison.
Muncy again was stellar on the mound with nine strikeouts, and Lakin Burke delivered a dramatic walk-off double for the Lady Pioneers.
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA TIES
Arguably the best player in NCAA DI men’s basketball this season started his rise on the basketball floor in Southwest Virginia.
Oscar Tshiebwe, a consensus All-American and the first unanimous player of the year in Kentucky’s storied history, played his freshman year of high school basketball at Mount Mission School in Buchanan County.
Tshiebwe averaged 17.4 points and a nation-leading 15.1 rebounds per game as a junior at UK this season.
In December of 2015 — as a high school freshman — Tshiebwe led Mountain Mission to a third-place finish at the Coalfield Clash at the Prior Center at UVA Wise with a 65-38 victory over Lebanon.
He scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in the victory.
After two seasons at Mountain Mission, Tshiebwe transferred to Kennedy Catholic High School in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, area.
FUTURE CAV
Wise Central’s Dalton Mullins recently signed a letter of intent to continue his education and football career at UVA Wise.
BURTON’S SERGENT HEADED TO ALICE LLOYD
J.I. Burton’s Cameron Sergent is planning to continue his education and baseball career at Alice Lloyd.
The Raiders’ third baseman is scheduled to sign the official papers on Monday.
BEARCAT TRIO ARE FUTURE WASPS
Three Virginia High athletes are scheduled to sign letters of intent to continue their athletic careers and education at Emory & Henry.
Football players Stevie Thomas and Ajaani Delaney plan to play for the Wasps next fall, while Maria Wilson plans to play soccer at E&H in the next school year.