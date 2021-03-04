It’s still early in the Southwest Virginia prep football season, but there are some key games this weekend, starting with two on Friday.
In Mountain 7 District action, Wise Central (1-0, 1-0) hosts Abingdon (1-0, 1-0) in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
For the second game in a row, Central’s defense will be challenged with stopping a strong offense powered by one of the region’s top running backs.
The Falcons bring a balanced attack led by William and Mary signee Martin Lucas.
Lucas opened the season last weekend rushing for 140 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.
Haynes Carter adds a receiving and rushing threat.
In the Falcons’ season-opening win over Gate City, Carter hauled in five passes for 81 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score.
Central held Ridgeview’s offense in check in its Feb. 22 season-opening 14-7 win.
In the always tough Mountain 7, Central coach Luke Owens will look to a strong rushing attack led by C.J. Crabtree and Noah Bolling, as well as option quarterback Ethan Mullins.
Mullins is a dual threat on offense and is a defensive leader from the secondary. He showed his ability as a punter returner last week with an 84-yard run that set up one of Central’s two TDs.
CUMBERLAND SHOWDOWN
Cumberland District coaches picked Burton (0-1) and Castlewood (1-0) to finish at the top of the district.
The Raiders travel to the Blue Devils Friday for a 7 p.m. contest.
Burton struggled with offensive production against Chilhowie in its Feb. 22 season opener.
In the rematch of the 2019 Region 1D semifinals, Burton got 38 passing yards and 27 on the ground from quarterback Jaymen Buchanan, while Esau Teasley ran for 33 yards and Lonnie Lindsey had 35 receiving yards.
Coach Chris Lark’s Castlewood squad did not struggle to put points on the scoreboard in its season opener on Feb. 23 against Honaker.
The Blue Devils shut down Honaker’s offense while racking up a 38-0 win.
SATURDAY GAMES
Three other games involving Mountain 7 and Cumberland teams are on the schedule for Saturday.
Gate City (0-2, 0-2) returns to Legion Field to host Union (1-0, 1-0) in a battle of Mountain 7 rivals. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Two Cumberland District games are also on the Saturday slate with Eastside (1-0) hosting Twin Springs (0-0) at Wise Central.
The game was moved to Central’s turf field after Eastside’s Carl McConnell Stadium suffered lots of damage in the Spartans’ win over Hurley last weekend.
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.
Kickoff is also set for 2 p.m. at Rye Cove when the Eagles (0-1) host Thomas Walker (0-1).
Both teams are looking for their first win.
TOP PERFORMERS
Here’s a look at some of the top players in the region for Week One.
Nick Phillips, Ridgeview: The Wolfpack quarterback completed 9 of 15 passes for 175 yards and four touchdowns, while running for 55 yards and another TD in Saturday’s 42-0 win over Lee High.
Braeden Hensley, Eastside: The junior defensive lineman recorded 19 tackles and two sacks Saturday in the Spartans 15-0 win over Hurley.
Martin Lucas, Abingdon: Lucas led a solid ground game in the Falcons’ 62-20 win over Gate City Saturday, rushing for 140 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.
Zavier Lomax, Union: The Bears running back rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries in Union’s 28-0 win over Lee High on Feb. 22.
Luke Reed, Gate City: The Blue Devils quarterback completed 7 of 18 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in Saturday’s loss to Abingdon.
VOLLEYBALL TOP PERFORMERS
The prep volleyball season started in Southwest Virginia on Monday. Here’s a look at some of the early-season top performers.
Morgan Blevins, Abingdon: Blevins recorded a combined 41 kills in the Lady Falcons’ sweeps of Union and Ridgeview on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Makayla Bays, Gate City: The freshman is already making noise just two matches into her varsity career. Bays has a combined 35 kills in the Lady Blue Devils’ wins over Union on Monday and John Battle on Tuesday.
Emma Dingus, Twin Springs: Dingus recorded 13 kills, four blocks and four aces in the Lady Titans’ win over Holston on Monday.
Anna Whited, Eastside: The senior has been a force on the front line for the Lady Spartans with a combined 22 kills and 10 service aces in wins over Patrick Henry and J.I. Burton.
Eva Roach, Rye Cove: Roach finished with 21 assists in the Lady Eagles’ season-opening win over Castlewood on Tuesday.