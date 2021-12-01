Gate City’s sports traditions are rich.
For a lot of folks, the first thing that comes to mind with Gate City sports is the strong football tradition.
No doubt, the Blue Devils have a long-established, successful history on the gridiron.
But the 30 team state championships at Gate City certainly did not all come from football.
Volleyball, girls tennis, boys tennis, softball and boys and girls basketball all have state hardware in the trophy case.
Each sport has produced its share of athletes who have gone on to play their sport of choice at the next level.
A trio of Gate City grads are proving that in the college basketball world these days.
Zac Ervin, Bradley Dean and Sarah Thompson, who all have state rings for basketball championships at Gate City, are faring well on the collegiate level.
ERVIN STARTING STRONG
Ervin, a junior at Elon, is back in the starting five for the Phoenix after battling injuries in his sophomore season.
The 6-5 Blue Devil alum has been solid through his first eight games.
Ervin is averaging 27.5 minutes on the court for Elon with 12.1 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game after averaging 8.4 points per game in his freshman season at the NCAA DI school.
He scored a career-high 29 points in the Phoenix win over Bluefield on Nov. 14.
DEAN ON THE FLOOR
Dean missed the first two games of the season for UVA Wise but has not left the floor much in the Cavs’ last four games.
Playing in his second freshman year allowed by the NCAA because of last season being marred by COVID, Dean is averaging 35.5 minutes per game early in the season.
He is averaging 10 points, six assists and 2.8 rebounds per game for the NCAA DII Cavs.
THOMPSON’S FIRST YEAR
Thompson is learning the ropes of the NCAA DI game in her true freshman year at ETSU.
The former state player of the year has started in two of the Buccaneers’ first seven games and is averaging eight minutes of playing time per game in the always-tough Southern Conference.
VANZANT PLAYER OF WEEK
UVA Wise’s Nia Vanzant has been named as this week’s women’s basketball player of the week in the South Atlantic Conference.
Vanzant scored a season-high 27 points in a win over Mars Hill and most recently scored 22 in a win over Tusculum.
For the season, Vanzant is averaging 18.2 points per game and has hit the double-figure scoring mark in all six of the UVA Wise contests.