Southwest Virginia Notes: Football set for kickoff in Southwest Virginia

It’s football time.
The prep football season officially begins Thursday with two games on tap in far Southwest Virginia and both provide their own level of intrigue.
Union at Lee High, 7 p.m. - The traditional Battle for the Boot contest kicks off the fall season, the first fall football in Virginia since 2019.
The Mountain District 7 gig is a tough one for new Generals coach Joey Carroll.
Union won the Region 2D championship in the spring and has several players back from last season’s team.
The Bears have possessed the Boot trophy since Union opened in 2011.
Lee High’s football losing streak stands at 23.
Still Carroll, a Lee High grad when the Generals were stronger on the gridiron, has tried to instill some pride in the program.
Thursday’s game will see how far Lee has come in the off-season.
Ridgeview at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m. - This one is a showdown.
The two teams have battled on the gridiron before with Ridgeview coming away with the win.
Thursday’s game will be the first game in five seasons on the field for the Wolfpack without superstar Trenton Adkins, who has taken his talents to the next level at Toledo.
Hopes are high for the Pack, which played only four games in the spring because of quarantine rules.
Hopes are also high at Burton.
In the spring, the Raiders were ready to compete for a Region 1D championship when a quarantine rudely ended the run for Burton.
Both teams are hungry to show what they can do Thursday.
FRIDAY FOOTBALL
Despite the two Thursday games, there’s still plenty of action set for Friday night.
Gate City travels to Richlands in a rematch of the 2019 season when then first-year head coach Jeremy Houseright’s Blue Devils upended the Blue Tornado to give Houseright his first career win.
Wise County pride is on the line when Wise Central travels to Coeburn to take on Eastside. Both teams are hoping for a strong start.
Other games on the Friday slate include Thomas Walker at Cumberland Gap, John Battle at Abingdon, Tazewell at Virginia High and North Greene at Castlewood.
All Friday games are set for a 7 p.m. kickoff
ONE FOR THE WEEKEND
One game is on tap for Saturday with Twin Springs traveling to Northwood for a 7 p.m. contest.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved to Saturday after Twin Springs was hit with a preseason quarantine.
VOLLEYBALL
ONES TO WATCH
A couple of volleyball contests to keep an eye on in next week’s action.
Patrick Henry at Eastside, Tuesday - A rematch of the spring’s Region 1D championship match.
Eastside beat Patrick Henry in the regular season in the spring before the Lady Rebels got revenge with a win in the regional title contest.
Rye Cove at Wise Central, Thursday - The battle of sisters, part two. Wise Central, coached by Lucindy Lawson, will host Rye Cove, which is coached by Lawson’s sister, Britney Lawson Salyer. The two sisters coached against each other for the time in their careers on Tuesday. Central won the match.
THE POLLS
Here’s a look at the Southwest Virginia Top 7 as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area. The teams are selected from Region D teams. This week’s polls included the final preseason football poll and volleyball poll after the season openers.
The polls are based on an 8-6-5-4-3-2-1 points system. Listed are first place votes in parenthesis, the team’s record and total points.
FOOTBALL1
Graham (7) 0-0 92
Union (6) 0-0 90
Abingdon 0-0 66
Wise Central (1) 0-0 41
J.I. Burton 0-0 24
Richlands 0-0 21
Virginia High 0-0 13
Others receiving votes: Ridgeview 12, Rural Retreat 9, Eastside 4, Patrick Henry 4, Tazewell 3, Holston 2.
VOLLEYBALL
Gate City (7) 0-0 72
Virginia High (1) 0-1 44
Abingdon (1) 0-0 43
Marion (1) 1-0 30
Patrick Henry 0-0 24
Wise Central 1-0 23
Eastside 0-0 16
Others receiving votes: John Battle 13, Union 6, Ridgeview 5, Grundy 3, Chilhowie 2, Rye Cove 2, Holston 1, Thomas Walker 1.