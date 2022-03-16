For those who want to see one, or two, more prep basketball games in Southwest Virginia this winter, here’s your chance.
The far Southwest Virginia chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host the Southwest Virginia West vs. East Senior All-Star basketball games Saturday at the UVA Wise Prior Convocation Center.
The girls game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m., and the boys game set for a 6 p.m. tip.
Several seniors are scheduled to participate in the event, including Region 2D and Mountain 7 District player of the year Bradley Bunch, of Union.
Bunch heads up a West squad that also includes Union’s Malachi Jenkins, Noah Jordan and Caiden Bartee; Wise Central’s Jack England; Rye Cove’s Ethan Chavez and Matt Rhoton; J.I. Burton’s Lonnie Lindsay; Eastside’s Ean Bright and Reece Mullins; Thomas Walker’s Zack Kidwell; Ridgeview’s Austin Mullins and Wise County Christian’s John Wesley Meade.
The team is coached by Rye Cove’s Michael Paul Berry.
The East team features Southwest District player of the year David Graves, of Graham, along with G-Men teammates Xavion Turner-Bradshaw and Kaleb Morgan.
Also on the East squad are Nathan Spurling and Noah Ratliffe, of John Battle; Castlewood’s Brad McCoy and Coleman Cook; Northwood’s Eli Carter and Cole Rolen; Marion’s Grant Williams; Honaker’s Trajon Boyd and Holston’s Lane Boyd.
Holston’s Jeff Austin and Graham’s Todd Baker will coach the East team.
The girls West team includes Gate City’s Macey Mullins; Wise Central’s Jill Sturgill, Isabella Sturgill and Bailey Allison; Twin Springs’ Chloe Gilmer; J.I. Burton’s Kaylee Jenkins; Eastside’s Lexie Love and Carter Powers; Ridgeview’s Hailey Sutherland and Brooke Frazier and Castlewood’s Montana Sutherland.
The West team will be coached by Wise Central’s Robin Dotson and Ridgeview’s Donnie Fraizer.
The girls East team, which will be coach by John Battle’s Jeff Adkins and Holston’s John Hubbard, includes John Battle’s Anna McKee and Hannah McReynolds; Virginia High’s Diana Spence and Addie Ratcliffe; Patrick Henry’s Payton Monahan; Graham’s Ellie Gunter; Honaker’s Kylie Vance and Lana McClanahan; Marion’s Anna Hagy and Amber Kimberlin; Chilhowie’s Katie Barr and Holston’s Brianna Bailey.
HEADED TO THE NEXT LEVEL
Congrats to Wise Central’s Jack England and Gate City’s Macey Mullins.
Both England and Mullins will be signing later this month to play at the next level.
England will sign with UVA Wise on Friday to continue his golf career with the Cavaliers.
England is a two-time all-state performer and holds Central’s record for the lowest score in both an 18-hole and nine-hole round.
Mullins, who helped lead Gate City to a Region 2D runner-up finish, is scheduled to sign to play basketball and continue her education with the University of Lynchburg on March 26.