What a rousing start to the season it was for the Virginia Tech football team.
The Hokies — in front of a jam-packed Lane Stadium — upended No. 10 North Carolina last Friday 17-10.
Former Union standout James Mitchell strutted his stuff, scoring the second touchdown of the evening for Justin Fuente’s squad with 3:07 left in the second quarter.
Mitchell caught an 11-yard pass from Braxton Burmeister that gave Tech a two-score advantage. Mitchell ended his night with three catches for 36 yards and did a good job of sealing the edge several times on running plays late in the game.
Virginia-Wise had a game for the ages as the Cavaliers dismantled Virginia University-Lynchburg 54-0 on Saturday. Former Dobyns-Bennett standout Lennon Redwine set a Division II record for the Cavs, throwing six touchdown passes in front of the home crowd. He finished the game with 26 completions for 326 yards.
The Cavs also set a new South Atlantic Conference record with 13 sacks.
The competition ramps up a couple of notches this week as the Cavs travel down US-23 and across I-26 to Johnson City to face high-flying East Tennessee State.
The Buccaneers defeated Southeastern Conference foe Vanderbilt on the road last week for only the school’s second win over a Power Five program and first since 1987.
Emory & Henry got off on the right note, too, after being delayed a day against North Carolina Wesleyan 36-7.
The Wasps scored 36 unanswered points after falling behind early, mostly behind a balanced offensive attack. Quarterback Kyle Short finished the game 17-for-23 with 179 yards and two scores while running back Devontae Jordan toted the ball 25 times for 134 yards and two scores.
E&H opens the home slate against Bluefield University on Saturday at 1 p.m.
HOW LOW CAN YOU GO?
The Mountain 7 District golf championships took place on Tuesday at Lonesome Pine Country Club, and the Abingdon Falcons put on a show.
In August, the Falcons set a school record with a score of 275 back on the home course at Glenrochie. Abingdon wasn’t too far off that performance, carding a team total of 285 on Tuesday.
Connor Brummitt was the individual medalist, shooting 67.
The Falcons were well clear of runner-up Gate City, which totaled 334.
Abingdon is talented yet again, but is the squad strong enough to bring home yet another state championship? The Falcons will get to find out here in the next few weeks as the region tournament is just around the corner.
FOOTBALL CHANGES
The football schedule these days feels like a Stephen Stills song — constantly changing partners.
On Tuesday, Thomas Walker and Castlewood postponed their Cumberland District contest to a date that has yet to be determined due to coronavirus in the Blue Devils program.
The Pioneers picked up a non-district home game against Twin Valley. The Panthers’ game against Honaker was called off due to COVID-19 issues within the Tigers’ program.
The venue of the Rye Cove-Hurley game on Sept. 28 also changed, moving to Clinchport because of the major flooding that affected Buchanan County last week.
BIG XC WEEKEND
The cross country season may be young, but arguably one of the most important meets could be this weekend in Salem.
The 17th annual Knights Crossing Invitational has served as the state meet venue for Classes 1, 2 and 3 the last three seasons, and many area schools are making the trip up Interstate 81 to Green Hill Park for a preview of what is to come.
Local squads attending include Abingdon, Castlewood, John Battle, Lee High, Patrick Henry, Tazewell, Union, Virginia High and Northwood.
Between three divisions of both boys and girls, a couple of middle school races, an elementary school race and an open competition, the meet is set to have close to 2,000 competitors.
PRAY FOR KEVIN
The usual writer of this column — veteran Southwest Virginia reporter Kevin Mays — is sick and will be out for a bit. He is, however, getting the proper care and is on the mend.
The power of prayer is strong, and he has said in a social media post that he can feel them being said for him.
Stay strong, Kevin, and get back to us soon.
THE POLLS
Here’s a look at the Southwest Virginia Top 7 as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area. The teams are selected from the Region D teams.
The polls are based on an 8-6-5-4-3-2-1 points system. Listed are the first place votes in parentheses, the team’s record and total points.
In this week’s edition, Union garnered 75 total points to overtake Graham for the top spot in the football poll. In volleyball, Gate City remained on top, but Patrick Henry gained a little bit of ground.