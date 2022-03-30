Southwest Virginia Notes: Castlewood's Lark resigns football post

There’s another coaching vacancy in far Southwest Virginia.
Chris Lark said earlier this week that he has resigned his position as coach of the Castlewood football program.
Lark, a 1991 graduate of Gate City, guided the Castlewood program for three years in which his teams amassed a record of 13-15 and made the playoffs twice.
Lark said his family is returning to Florida, where his wife is accepting a “life-changing job.”
“We’re excited for the opportunity, but it’s a sad time as well,” the coach said.
Lark accepted the Castlewood position after returning to the region from Florida three years ago.
Prior to Castlewood, Lark worked as an assistant coach at high schools in Florida and South Carolina, as well as an assistant at Volunteer and Virginia High.
BIG FINISH
UVA Wise freshman Olivia Baker had one of the best finishes in the women’s golf program’s history over the weekend.
The Lee High grad shot a 172 over 36 holes at the Alice Lloyd College Spring Invitational to finish in third place.
Baker’s performance led the Cavaliers to a third-place showing in the event.
The team shot a 735, finishing 32 strokes off the pace set by Pikeville.
Baker shot par or better on six holes on day one before shooting par or better five times on day two.
Junior Sarah Arnold, a Gate City grad, and Savannah Burdsall tied for 13th overall as each shot a 187 over the 36 holes.
Senior Hannah Damron, a Wise Central grad, came in 17th place. She finished with a 36-hole tally of 189. Haley Howard tied for 22nd with a score of 193 as she shot a 93 on day two. Sullivan South graduate Erin Musick, a sophomore, shot a two-day total of a 196.
KEY GAMES
This week’s prep schedule finishes with some key games and matches.
Wise Central (6-0, 2-0) travels to Gate City (2-3, 1-1) on Friday in a Mountain 7 District baseball game to keep an eye on.
The two teams tied with John Battle for second place in the Mountain 7 final regular season standings last spring.
Central is looking to stay unbeaten and keep pace with Abingdon and John Battle at the top of the district.
Gate City needs a win to stay in the upper part of the M7 standings.
Gate City and Rye Cove will put their softball squads to the test Thursday.
Both the Lady Blue Devils and the Lady Eagles are scheduled to participate in the Eastman Invitational tournament.
Gate City is scheduled to play White House (Tenn.) and Volunteer in the tournament, while Rye Cove faces Unicoi and Dobyns-Bennett.
In boys soccer play, a key Mountain 7 contest is set at Wise Central as the Warriors (2-2, 2-0) host Gate City (2-1, 2-0) at Tommy McAmis Field in a battle of early-season district leaders.
Girls tennis also features Gate City at Wise Central in a key Mountain 7 match.
The contest is a rematch of last season’s Region 2D championship, which Central won on its way to winning the VHSL Class 2 state championship.
HOT STREAK
UVA Wise’s baseball program has not had a banner season this year. But the Cavaliers have been on a hot streak lately.
The Cavs are 13-19 on the season and 3-9 in the South Atlantic Conference.
Since March 19, however, UVA Wise has won eight of its last 10 games, including two SAC wins over Lincoln Memorial.
Two of the big reasons for the Cavs’ streak have been senior Tyler Campbell and sophomore Cole Harness.
Campbell was named the SAC player of the week this week. He had the best week of his collegiate career as he belted five homers and knocked in 15 runs during a week that saw him hit .417 with an on base percentage of .500.
In a win over Salem, Campbell homered twice and knocked in eight runs. The eight RBIs were two shy of the single-game SAC record.
On the season, the senior is hitting .305 with 13 homers and 35 RBIs while slugging .747.
During the last 10 games, Harness, a sophomore who played at Southwest Virginia Community College last year after graduating from Eastside, is carrying a .421 batting average with four home runs and 14 RBIs.
FUTURE CAV
Gate City’s Carter Babb hopes to contribute to the UVA Wise baseball cause next spring.
Babb is scheduled to sign Friday to continue his baseball career and education at UVA Wise.
HEADED TO E&H
Virginia High’s Sydney Bonney and Rylee Richardson recently signed with Emory & Henry to be members of the Wasps cross country and track and field teams.