It’s only the fourth week of the football regular season in Southwest Virginia, and the biggest matchup on the docket could end up being the game of the year.
Union and Graham meet once again on Thursday at Mitchell Stadium for a rematch of last season’s Region 2D title game in which the Bears won on the last play.
Graham has almost certainly had this game circled on the calendar since the fall schedule was announced. Since the annual battle with cross-town rival Bluefield (West Virginia) was rescheduled to Oct. 8, Thursday’s showdown is the biggest game so far for the G-Men.
Graham had no problem last week dispatching Richlands 35-0. Running back Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw has over 20 Division I offers and had three first-half touchdowns in the win over the Blue Tornado. His 4.42 40-yard dash speed will be something that Union will have to contain.
In order to get to the speedy back, Union’s defense has to find a way around Graham offensive tackle Brody Meadows, who is a Virginia commit. Meadows is a towering 6-foot-6, 280 pounds and is agile for his size, according to scouting reports.
Obviously, the primary part of the load will be carried by the stable of Union running backs like Zavier Lomax and Johnny Satterfield. The bears do have the added element of a decent passing game as Bradley Bunch’s arm hasn’t been tested all that much this season. He does, however, have a big weapon on the outside with the rangy Malachi Jenkins at wide receiver.
Jenkins — who also handles the kickoff duties — will play a huge factor in trying to keep the G-Men from starting each drive with good field position. In the games so far, Jenkins has five kicks that have gone for touchbacks.
In an interesting note, Union has made three trips to Mitchell Stadium since consolidation and has come away with wins by eight, two and six points. It should be one for the ages.
IN THE COLLEGE RANKS
Unfortunately, the season came to an abrupt end for former Union standout James Mitchell at Virginia Tech. After suffering a knee injury in the win over Middle Tennessee State, Hokies head coach Justin Fuente revealed Monday that Micthell would be out for the year.
Mitchell is a huge loss on many fronts for the Hokies as a pass catcher, blocker and leader.
The Hokies (2-0) play a big road game at West Virginia on Saturday.
UVA Wise has a big South Atlantic Conference game on Saturday at Mars Hill. The Cavaliers are coming off a loss to East Tennessee State but took a lot of positives from the game.
Emory & Henry will play host to the Apprentice School out of Norfolk on Saturday at 1 p.m. and the game has been designated as a “white out” for Wasps fans.
GAME OF NOTE
A little ways up the road in Daleville, Class 1 powerhouse Riverheads dismantled Class 3 Lord Botetourt 62-38 in a highly anticipated matchup that was never really close.
The five-time defending state champion Gladiators won their 39th straight game — the fifth longest in VHSL history — and blistered the Cavaliers for 489 yards and never trailed.
Lord Botetourt should ring a bell for the Dobyns-Bennett faithful. The Cavaliers and Indians scrimmaged at E&H before the season and in Joey Christian’s own words, he praised Lord Botetourt saying, “When I was on the bus coming back, I was thinking to myself if I had ever coached against a team that was as big as they were. They averaged on the offensive line 6-foot-3 and 280 or 290. They were huge, and I could not remember a team being that big.
“(Lord Botetourt) has some athletes, and they hid behind those offensive lineman and were hard to get around.”
For comparison purposes, Lord Botetourt’s enrollment is just a shade over 1,000 and Riverheads has around 460.
Would a D-B and Riverheads matchup be an interesting game? It certainly would be, and the appeal of a “country mouse” going up against the “city mouse” would almost sell itself.
Will it ever happen? Probably not, but Christian has been adamant about wanting to play different opponents.
MORE SCHEDULE CHANGES
Football schedule changes are almost a given on a daily basis.
On Wednesday, the scheduled Tazewell at John Battle game was called off due to coronavirus issues within the Trojans program. As of Wednesday afternoon, Tazewell was searching for an opponent.
Thomas Walker has an interesting scheduling quirk. The Pioneers play host to Cumberland District foe Rye Cove on Thursday and then have to turn around to play at Castlewood on Monday.
Wise Central picks up an intriguing matchup with Class 3 Christiansburg in lieu of the game with Virginia High being called off. The Warriors — should they win at home — would garner some big playoff points that could play a huge factor for seeding down the road.
THE POLLS
Here’s a look at the Southwest Virginia Top 7 as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area. The teams are selected from the Region D teams.
In this week’s edition, Union and Graham tied atop the rankings and both garnered five first-place votes. In volleyball, Gate City remained on top, but Virginia High leap-frogged Patrick Henry for the second spot.
