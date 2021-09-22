First a thank you.
I don’t make it a habit to personalize a sports column.
In my 35-plus years in journalism I can count the number of times I’ve written about my personal experiences on one hand and have a couple of fingers left over. The first part of this column, however, is the rare exception.
I owe so many people a big thank you for the prayers and well-wishes. I cannot express how deeply grateful I am to everyone who contacted me or just said a prayer while I spent 11 days in the hospital.
I suffered an infection in my bloodstream, which forced an extended hospital stay. During that stay, the response from so many people was humbling. And I appreciate each one that asked.
A SPECIAL THANK YOU
While so many family, friends, colleagues and readers sent up prayers and offered help during my trying time, there is an individual that I must thank publicly.
Thanks to fellow sports writer Tanner Cook.
While covering his own duties, Tanner also filled in for me covering games and keeping an eye on sports in Southwest Virginia.
More importantly, Tanner checked in on me every day and offered up prayers and encouragement.
I appreciate him and all of my co-workers immensely. We are small in numbers and sometimes stressed to the limit. But when the chips are down, we are there for each other.
UM, MOUNTAIN 7 GOLF IS NOT FINISHED
When everyone left The Virginian Golf Course in Bristol Monday, they were under the assumption the Mountain 7 District golf championships were concluded. Apparently, that was not the case.
The leaderboard showed John Battle finished two strokes ahead of Wise Central and gained the No. 2 seed from the district to next week’s Region 2D tournament.
The count, however, for one of Battle’s golfers was two strokes off.
After a recount, it was determined that Battle and Central tied for second among the district’s Class 2 teams. Because the top two Class 2 teams advance to the regional championship, the two teams will have to have a playoff this week.
District officials are looking at a nine-hole playoff being played Friday at a yet-to-be determined course.
UVA WISE GETS HISTORIC WIN
UVA Wise’s volleyball team picked up its first home win in three years Wednesday with a sweep of Concord in nonconference action.
The Cavaliers took a 25-21, 25-14, 25-21 win in the Prior Center.
The last home volleyball win for the Cavs came on Oct. 20, 2018.
THE POLLS
Here’s a look at the Southwest Virginia Top 7 as selected by a collection of folks connected to the sports scene in the area. The teams are selected from Region D teams. Graham upends Union as the top voter in football, while Gate City maintains the top spot in volleyball.
The polls are based on an 8-6-5-4-3-2-1 points system. Listed are first place votes in parentheses, the team’s record and total points.
FOOTBALL
1) Graham (11) 3-0 88
2) Union 2-1 59
3) Abingdon 2-1 54
4) Ridgeview 3-0 45
5) Virginia High 3-0 36
6) Wise Central 2-2 21
7) Holston 3-0 5
Others receiving votes: Rural Retreat 4, Chilhowie 3, Honaker 2, Richlands 1, Twin Valley 1
VOLLEYBALL
1) Gate City (4) 10-4 51
2) Virginia High (1) 11-3 40
3) Patrick Henry (1) 14-2 36
4) Wise Central, 8-4 23
5) John Battle, 7-4 18
6) Union, 6-3 11
7) Ridgeview, 5-0 7
Others receiving votes: Marion 6, Rye Cove 4, Eastside 3, Abingdon 2, Lebanon 1.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.