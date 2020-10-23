Sullivan South’s Eli Topping has been a backfield problem for opposing offenses this season.
The linebacker leads the area in tackles for loss with 17 and in sacks with eight. He is this week’s spotlight player for the Northeast Tennessee football statistical leaders.
Here is the rest of the list through games of Week 9.
OFFENSE
Passing Yards
Jaxon Diamond, Science Hill, — 1,610
Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton — 1,301
Zane Whitson, Dobyns-Bennett — 1,106
Garrison Barrett, Volunteer — 1,062
Landon Ramsey, Unaka — 957
Also
Will Nottingham, Sullivan Central, 952; Brock Thompson, Unicoi County, 796; Jackson Jenkins, Daniel Boone, 770; Mason Britton, David Crockett, 624; Ethan Bradford, Sullivan East, 510; Conor Jones, Hampton, 493; Eli Ayers, Happy Valley, 473; Ethan Bergeron, Sullivan South, 407
Rushing Yards
Brennan Blair, Daniel Boone — 1,074
Seth Birchfield, Cloudland — 1,027
Matthew Bahn, Happy Valley — 1,025
Prince Kollie, David Crockett — 969
Tylar Tesnear, Dobyns-Bennett — 926
Also
Cameron Johnson, Volunteer, 896; Conor Jones, Hampton, 780; Aidan Vines, Hampton, 629; Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton, 557; Eli Jennings, Sullivan South, 537; Caleb Sluder, Cloudland, 531; Daniel Shearl, Unaka, 500
Receiving Yards
Parker Hughes, Elizabethton — 856
Devin Ramsey, Unaka — 633
Cole Torbett, Science Hill — 558
Braden Marshall, Dobyns-Bennett — 403
Connor Wilson, Sullivan Central — 359
Also
Peyton Greene, Sullivan Central, 356; Amare Redd, Science Hill, 318; Heath Miller, Volunteer, 317; Jordan Bridges, Unicoi County, 315; Morgan Lyons, Hampton, 311; Phillip Page, Daniel Boone, 300; Hayden Sherer, Dobyns-Bennett, 272; Jake Roberts, Elizabethton, 269; Daniel Shearl, Unaka, 264; Brayden Reid, David Crockett, 259
Touchdowns
Matthew Bahn, Happy Valley — 18
Seth Birchfield, Cloudland — 17
Parker Hughes, Elizabethton — 14
Prince Kollie, David Crockett — 14
Also
Brennan Blair, Daniel Boone, 12; Tylar Tesnear, Dobyns-Bennett, 12; Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton, 12; Conor Jones, Hampton, 11; Cameron Johnson, Volunteer, 10; Ethan Bergeron, Sullivan South, 9; Daniel Shearl, Unaka, 8; LaDarian Avery, Elizabethton, 6; Aidan Vines, Hampton, 6; Devin Ramsey, Unaka, 6
Passing Touchdowns
Jaxon Diamond, Science Hill — 19
Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton — 18
Zane Whitson, Dobyns-Bennett — 10
Will Nottingham, Sullivan Central — 10
Also
Landon Ramsey, Unaka, 9; Jackson Jenkins, Daniel Boone, 9; Garrison Barrett, Volunteer, 7; Conor Jones, Hampton, 7; Brock Thompson, Unicoi County, 6; Eli Ayers, Happy Valley, 5; Chase Shell, Cloudland, 5
Extra Points
Sean Smithdeal, Elizabethton — 39-42
Michael Harrison, Hampton — 27-27
Ben Shrewsbury, Daniel Boone — 23-24
Edison Gouge, David Crockett — 20-21
Andrew Kanady, Science Hill — 18-20
Also
Titan Thomas, Dobyns-Bennett, 17-17; Will New, Dobyns-Bennett, 14-19; Dawson Dykes, Volunteer, 14-19; Miguel Vasquez, Unicoi County, 12-12
Field Goals
Edison Gouge, David Crockett — 3-3
Sean Smithdeal, Elizabethton — 3-4
Dawson Dykes, Volunteer — 1-1
Miguel Vasquez, Unicoi County — 1-1
Also
Grayton Manning, Dobyns-Bennett, 1-2; Will New, Dobyns-Bennett, 1-2; Michael Harrison, Hampton, 1-3; Ben Shrewsbury, Daniel Boone, 1-3
DEFENSE
Tackles
Jared Counts, Volunteer — 93
Isaiah Smith, Unicoi County — 82
Drew Smith, Unaka — 77
Cayden Campbell, Happy Valley — 77
Justus Sutton, Science Hill — 59
Also
Prince Kollie, David Crockett, 58; Cade Fleeman, Science Hill, 56; Deuce Morton, Elizabethton, 54; Conor Jones, Hampton, 54; Andrew Little, Happy Valley, 54; Connor Crum, Volunteer, 54; Nate Whitley, Dobyns-Bennett, 53; Hagan Edwards, Daniel Boone, 52; Bronson Norman, Happy Valley, 51; Cameron Johnson, Volunteer, 51; Ryan Crumley, Hampton, 51; Aidan Vines, Hampton, 49; Dawson Dykes, Volunteer, 49; Eli Topping, Sullivan South, 49; Jackson Martin, Dobyns-Bennett, 49; Gabe Tipton, Unicoi County, 49; Preston Staubus, Sullivan Central, 47; Nehemiah Edwards, Unicoi County, 46; Blake Stewart, Elizabethton, 45; Daniel Shearl, Unaka, 45
Tackles For Loss
Eli Topping, Sullivan South — 17
Gabe Tipton, Unicoi County — 13
Noah Drumwright, Sullivan South — 12
Gage Durham, Sullivan South — 9.5
Also
Jacob Bradley, Sullivan South, 9; Esteban Mendoza, Unicoi County, 9; Fletcher Gibson, Sullivan South, 8.5; Phillip Armitage, Dobyns-Bennett, 8; Devin Ramsey, Unaka, 8; Jackson Martin, Dobyns-Bennett, 8; Levi Evans, Dobyns-Bennett, 8; Prince Kollie, David Crockett, 7.5; Chase Jenkins, Dobyns-Bennett, 7; Fonzo Booker, Dobyns-Bennett, 7; Drew Smith, Unaka, 6; Justus Sutton, Science Hill, 6; Nehemiah Edwards, Unicoi, 6; Blake Candler, Sullivan South, 6; Will Hamlin, Daniel Boone, 6; Morgan Lyons, Hampton, 6
Sacks
Eli Topping, Sullivan South — 8
Luke Scott, Daniel Boone — 5
Esteban Mendoza, Unicoi County — 5
Johnny Loyd, David Crockett — 4.5
Damian Vance, David Crockett — 4.5
Also
Morgan Lyons, Hampton, 4; Gabe Tipton, Unicoi County, 4; Landon Babb, Happy Valley, 4; Will Hamlin, Daniel Boone, 4; Nehemiah Edwards, Unicoi County, 3; Tony Davis, David Crockett, 3; Blake Collier, Dobyns-Bennett, 3; Fonzo Booker, Dobyns-Bennett, 3; Jackson Martin, Dobyns-Bennett, 3; Aidan Vines, Hampton, 3; Ryan Crumley, Hampton, 3; R.D. Ward, Hampton, 3; Alex Lunceford, Happy Valley, 3; Mason Hicks, Happy Valley, 3; Kamden Richardson, Happy Valley, 3
Interceptions
Cameron Johnson, Volunteer — 4
Jeremiah Hise, Science Hill — 4
Parker Hughes, Elizabethton — 4
Cade Russell, Elizabethton — 4
Andrew Little, Happy Valley — 4
Also
Trent Cody, Dobyns-Bennett, 3; Daniel Shearl, Unaka, 3; Devin Ramsey, Unaka, 2; Peyton Greene, Sullivan Central, 2; Amare Redd, Science Hill, 2; Cason Christian, Volunteer, 2; Heath Miller, Volunteer, 2; Luke Hare, Sullivan East, 2; Hunter Brown, Sullivan East, 2; Jamol Blamo, Unaka, 2; Dylan Trivett, Hampton, 2
Fumble Recoveries
Nehemiah Edwards, Unicoi County — 3
Will Nottingham, Sullivan Central — 3
R.D. Ward, Hampton — 3
Levi Evans, Dobyns-Bennett — 3
Also
Luke Scott, Daniel Boone, 2; Blake Workman, Science Hill, 2; Aidan Clark, David Crockett, 2; Jordan Williams, David Crockett, 2; Hayden Atchinson, Dobyns-Bennett, 2; Conor Jones, Hampton, 2; Johnathan Greenwell, Hampton, 2; Eli Iacino, Sullivan South, 2; Cody Pugh, Sullivan South, 2; Cameron Cochran, Happy Valley, 2; Cale Bryant, Sullivan Central, 2
TEAM DEFENSETurnovers Gained
1. Science Hill — 16
2. Volunteer — 16
t3. Sullivan South — 15
t3. Hampton — 15
t5. Elizabethton — 14
t5. Sullivan East — 14
t5. Dobyns-Bennett — 14
t5. Happy Valley — 14
t9. Daniel Boone — 12
t9. Sullivan Central — 12
t9. Unaka — 12
t12. David Crockett — 10
t12. Unicoi County — 10