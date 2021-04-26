MORRISTOWN — Sullivan South senior Madison Cowan is headed to state in the pentathlon.
Cowan finished second Monday in the TSSAA Large Class sectional meet at Morristown West to secure a spot in the state event in two weeks. She tallied 2,463 points in the event won by Maryville's Aniecia Goss (2,580).
Cowan was atop the leaderboard until the final event of the day, the 800 meters, and had a rough go of it in the half-mile race.
The state pentathlon competition is scheduled for May 20-21 at Austin Peay in Clarksville.