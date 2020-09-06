COEBURN — Justin Southerlin survived the attrition Saturday at Lonesome Pine Raceway.
Southerlin added to his points lead in the Southeast Super Truck Series Limited Late Model division by beating Ashton Higgins on LPR's first race night on asphalt since 2017.
A total of 13 cars started the 75-lap Limited Late Model race, but only five were on the track when it ended. Four cars lasted only 12 laps.
Josh Gobble spun on the frontstretch, doing major damage to his vehicle and collecting three other cars.
Another caution flag dropped on lap 31 when John Gallman blew an engine.
After another red flag stopped the action, Southerlin made his move to the front to challenge Higgins. On lap 33, Higgins went wide coming out of turn 2, going up the track just enough to allow Southerlin to slide under him and take the lead.
Southerlin and Higgins pulled away from the rest of the field late and finished 1-2.
The key for Southerlin, he said, was taking a wait-and-see approach early.
“I knew I could be there at the end if I held off a little bit,” he said. “I felt like Ashton might fall off a little bit, but he didn’t fall off much.”
HOUSTON INTO WIN COLUMN
Clark Houston, the grandson of former NASCAR Busch Series and Late Model Stock driver Tommy Houston, picked up his first win of the season and second of his career in the Southeast Super Truck Series.
Houston started fifth in the nine-truck field but moved to the front quickly in the 75-lap race. He passed Jamie Barbrey on lap 21 to take the lead and then fought off Taylor Hosford over the final 34 laps.
“She was really tough in those final laps, but we were able to hold her off,” Houston said.
Hosford, who is still looking for her first career win, was second. Barbrey finished third, followed by Kenneth Headen and Tanner Carter.
LEGENDS PROCEED WITH CAUTION
Caleb Heady survived a red flag and seven cautions in just 15 laps to win the Southeast Legends Tour event.
The red flag fell before the 23-car field completed its first lap when several cars were involved in an incident between turns 1 and 2.
Heady bested runner-up Isaac Bevin to win Saturday's opening race at LPR.
“I love this place,” Heady said. “No one got on the track until (Friday), but this one is quickly becoming one of my favorites. It’s really fast and really fun.”
Josh Speas finished third, followed by Michael Alcaro and D.J. Canipe.
BRADLEY BEATS BROTHER FOR BANDOLERO WIN
Youngster Jacob Bradley took the win in the 10-lap Bandolero race.
Bradley finished ahead of his brother Kaleb Bradley, the runner-up. Mardy Roberts III, London McKenzie and Kris East rounded out the top five.
BACK IN BUSINESS
LPR closed down in 2017 before being resurrected as a dirt track in 2019 and rebranded Clay Valley Speedway, but several factors again led to the track's shutdown.
Track officials announced earlier this year that they were bringing back the asphalt and the old name of Lonesome Pine Raceway.
Last weekend's season opener was rained out, leaving Saturday’s Southeast Super Truck Series classes to christen the track's reopening.
LPR's regular-season points division races are scheduled to make their debut on Sept. 12.