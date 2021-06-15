Kingsport Speedway will have racing on Saturday instead of Friday this week with the return of the Southeast Super Trucks Series.
The trucks are the main division with races also scheduled for the Limited Late Models, Legends, Bandolero and Carolina Vintage classes.
Clark Houston, the grandson of NASCAR Busch Series legend Tommy Houston, won the last Super Trucks race on May 8 at Tri-County Speedway in Hudson, North Carolina. Ashton Higgins, who raced in the NASCAR Weekly Series earlier this season at Kingsport, was runner-up in that race.
Houston also won in the Super Trucks when they visited Lonesome Pine Raceway in Coeburn, Virginia, last September.
There will be practice and qualifying with racing scheduled at 7:30 p.m. The NASCAR Weekly Series racing is scheduled to return to Kingsport on Friday, June 25.
With three wins in the first eight races, 2019 track champion Nik Williams leads the NASCAR Weekly Late Model Stock division points 232-224 over second-place Brad Housewright.
Wayne Hale, who won the first of twin 35-lap features at the last Kingsport race, is third with 215 points, followed by Derek Lane with 211 points and Jonathan Worley with 198 points.
Rusty Clendenin holds a 13-point lead over Austin Brooks in the Sportsman standings with Chris Tunnell two points back in third. Keith Helton has a 193-190 lead over Bucky Smith in the always competitive Pure 4 division; Josh Detwiler is third with 187 points.
Kevin Canter, who has won all five of the Mod 4 races, leads Chris Amburgey by a 155-141 margin with Billy Duty next with 131 points. It’s a dead-heat in the Pure Street standings. Billy Walters and Rob Austin are tied with 172 points. Tony Dockery is literally one point behind at 171 and Jay Swecker another point behind.
DIRT TRACK ACTION
Volunteer Speedway has another weekly racing program scheduled for Saturday night at the 4/10-mile dirt track. Rusty Ballenger from Sevierville won last Saturday night’s Crate Late Model feature.
Johnson City racer Jensen Ford, usually a top contender in the Crate cars, is doing more Super Late Model racing this season. Two weeks ago, he won at Wartburg Speedway and is leading the Valvoline Iron-Man Dirt Late Model Series points 299-168 over second-place Cory Hedgecock.
Ford competed in the week-long Dream Late Model event at Eldora (Ohio) Speedway last week, recording a best finish of sixth in Friday’s Group B, $10,000-to-win feature.
Georgia racer Brandon Overton was the big winner, capturing feature wins of $127,000 on Thursday and $126,000 for Saturday’s makeup of the 2020 Dream race. He also won a pair of $10,000-to-win features, bringing a grand total of $273,000 for the week.
Kyle Larson, the winner of the last two NASCAR Cup points races and All-Star race, finished 13th in Thursday’s A-Main. He was fifth in Friday’s Group A feature, one spot behind Hawkins County racing legend Scott Bloomquist, and sixth in Saturday’s A-Main.
Ford is scheduled to be back with the Iron-Man Series on Saturday with a $5,000-to-win race at Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS SUPERCROSS
Cody Lyons from Roan Mountain scored the win in the 25+ class at the Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series race last Saturday at Travelers Rest, South Carolina. Riding a KTM, he outdueled South Carolina racer Jimmy Royal for the top honors.
Noah Roy from Jonesborough didn’t score a top-two finish Saturday. Still, it was a productive day as he now holds the points lead in two separate classes.
Anthony Fields of Bluff City also leads two classes, while other points leaders include Brandon Hughes of Roan Mountain, Chandler Carver of Jonesborough, Tianna Holsclaw of Johnson City and Piney Flats' Hans Neel.
The Hot Summer Nights Series takes the week off before resuming June 25-26 at Cathey’s Creek MX in Rutherfordton, North Carolina.
DRAG RACING SCHEDULE
Cherokee Race Park has another night of IHRA Summit SuperSeries points racing scheduled for Saturday night at the Rogersville drag strip. The DER Bracket Series returns to Bristol Dragway on June 25-26.