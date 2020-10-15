In the short time I’ve covered volleyball, it became apparent that Sullivan South was a team that could not be counted out of any set, match or tournament.
There is no doubt that over time, the program has had the most sustained success of any girls sports program in Northeast Tennessee.
In fact, the Lady Rebels arguably have had the most successful program over the 41-year period that the school has been open.
It all starts at the top, and it doesn’t get much more consistent than having just three coaches.
Sherry Hooks took the program from the ground and built it to one of the earliest consistent challengers for state titles in the early 1980s.
In an era in which the powers in the state were in Chattanooga, Hooks made the trek to play the best teams in their own backyard and had rousing success.
In 1984, the Lady Rebels claimed glory for the first time by taking out Memphis Prep in the championship match. That was just the beginning for a budding powerhouse program.
Over the first 21 seasons of the program, Hooks guided South to 18 conference regular-season, region tournament titles and state tournament appearances. In those 18 regular-season titles, 15 of them were unbeaten campaigns, and the Lady Rebels won the district tournament 16 times.
The Lady Rebels won three state championships (1984, 1995 and 1996) and finished runner-up twice in 1985 and 1998. South also had not one, but two of the five longest winning streaks in state history from that time period.
Hooks, a TSSAA Sports Hall of Famer, accumulated a staggering 909-159 record at the helm and ranks inside the top 50 for most wins in the United States and third in the state.
Fittingly, in one of the final regular season home games, the gym was named after Hooks.
After one year under Tamara Yelton in 2001, the Wendy Ratliff era carried on the strong tradition. Following South’s exit in the Region 1-AA tournament in a five-set loss to Greeneville on Monday, Ratliff finishes off her career at South with a 774-207 record and ranks inside the top 100 for most wins in the United States.
In her 19 years, Ratliff led South to 13 conference regular-season, district and regional tournament titles. The Lady Rebels made 12 state tournament appearances and won the Class AA titles in 2013 and 2015 accompanying runner-up honors in 2005 and 2006 in Class AAA.
The program has produced 46 different all-state players — making up almost half of all the school’s performers — and numerous others going on to play at the next level. The coaching tree that stems from Colonial Heights has roots that stretch all over the country.
The win-loss total comes out to 1,718-381, a record 31 state tournament appearances, 31 conference regular-season and region tournament and 29 district tournament titles.
Yes, that is a lot to digest, but the program is so much more than just numbers.
Through changes to the game, a regime change and even a global pandemic, South volleyball served as a great source of pride for the community as something that girls could look forward to being a part of once they walked through the doors of the school for the first time.
The program helped mold girls into women and provided a loving but hard-working environment to teach the life lessons that sports are supposed to provide. There were certain winning expectations, but players and coaches knew that nothing came easy.
To me, that is what defined the “South mentality.”
There was a lot of heartbreak along the way too, especially for parents and grandparents that had ties to the program going back decades, but the girls in Columbia blue, red and white will not soon be forgotten.
It will be interesting to see if the new West Ridge High upholds the strong tradition, but as the old proverb goes, “all good things must come to an end.”