ROGERSVILLE — The final chapter of Sullivan South football started with a bang.
In a dominating nonconference road win, the Rebels shut out Cherokee 35-0 on Friday inside the Big Red Valley behind four total scores from junior quarterback Ethan Bergeron and a lights-out defensive performance.
“That was the whole point from the beginning of the game,” Rebels coach Justin Hilton said. “Not many people get to write the end of the book and we feel like we’re doing that. We want to write it our way and do honor to the guys that came before us.”
Bergeron put on a show. He scored on three of his 13 rushes, netting 89 yards, and went 4-for-6 for 75 yards and a 30-yard touchdown pass to Blake Candler late in the second quarter.
“Our guys were so happy to play and we really didn’t make many mistakes, which was what I was afraid of,” said Hilton, whose team’s scheduled season opener didn’t happen because of a positive coronavirus test within the football community. “I thought Ethan really got behind his pads and ran like a big boy tonight. I was proud of him.”
SETTING THE TONE
“Our guys came out ready to play,” Hilton said. “It’s like holding a dog back on a leash and finally letting him go run.”
The Rebels set the tone early. On the game’s opening drive, they marched 76 yards in 11 plays, capped by Bergeron’s 7-yard scamper.
It was apparent early on that South was going to control the line of scrimmage.
“That’s been in the game plan ever since we came back from quarantine,” Bergeron said. “We’ve had the right mindset and the right coaching.
“The guys up front are great at putting the work in and they do what they have to do.”
The Rebels rushed for 230 yards on 39 plays for an average of 5.9 yards per carry.
“Our offensive line did an outstanding job from tight end to tight end and everyone in between,” Hilton said. “Cherokee had some really big guys on the defensive line and some really physical linebackers. I thought we did a good job of putting a hat on a hat and keeping our feet moving. They really played well tonight.”
Will Jennings scored the final touchdown of the evening for the Rebels, finding paydirt on a 21-yard score on South’s first drive of the second half. Jennings accumulated 106 yards on 13 carries.
PITCHING A SHUTOUT
South’s defense didn’t let the offense steal the show.
The Rebels didn’t allow the Chiefs (1-1) a first down until the last drive of the first half when Trent Price gained 9 yards on third-and-3 near midfield.
The defense quickly redeemed itself. Candler picked off Chiefs quarterback Micah Jones to halt the drive at the South 27.
Jason Lawson’s bunch, coming off a season-opening 48-0 win at Union County last week, struggled to get anything going all night. The Chiefs managed just three first downs and had minus-3 offensive yards.
Jones finished 5-for-11, throwing for 20 yards, but was sacked five times for minus-37 yards. Price ran the ball 11 times for 9 yards and only had one positive gain in the second half.
“South came out and they were very physical up front,” Lawson said. “They’re a talented ballclub and well coached. They did a great job tonight on both sides of the ball.”
A MOMENT FOR LUCAS
Before the game, Cherokee held a 45-second moment of silence in honor of Lucas Williams, and his initials were painted at the 45-yard line.
The former Rogersville Middle three-sport star was killed in an ATV accident on July 18. His jersey was No. 45.
UP NEXT
Next week, Cherokee will host old Inter-Mountain Conference foe Morristown West and Sullivan South will welcome Grainger to Death Valley.
Both games are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.