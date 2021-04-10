The Sullivan South tennis team has risen above the other county schools in the early season, owning wins over Sullivan Central and Sullivan East.
Sullivan North, whose boys reached the state tournament in 2018 and 2019, isn’t fielding a team this season.
Although the South boys suffered an 8-1 setback on Tuesday against Dobyns-Bennett, the majority of the individual matches were close. Andrew Haga dropped an 8-6 decision, and Grayson Manis and Aaron Holmes each won four games. Jeffery Seto and Liam Baumrucker also managed to win games.
The scores were a little more lopsided on the girls’ side, a combination of D-B’s experience and the Lady Rebels’ youth.
“The girls team is really inexperienced once you get past the top two (Allie Jordan and Kristen Sanders),” South coach Jim Smith said. “My No. 3 girl (Laynie Jordan) has been playing for two months. But going forward with the new school, the girls have a chance to be good.
“With our boys, Mason is going to King to play. Some of our other seniors are Aaron Holmes, Andrew Haga and Liam.”
Playing at Nos. 4-6 for South’s girls against D-B were Rachel Miller, Angelina Kerney and Ariana Kerney. Madison Haynie played at No. 3 doubles.
Wins are always good, of course, but South’s coach said there are much larger goals after the lost season of 2020.
“I love these kids. I guess every coach says these are good kids, but these are some of the best kids in the school,” Smith said. “It has been a really good year to be back around these kids. It’s not all about winning a championship. These kids make sure they have a good time and that’s what it’s about.”