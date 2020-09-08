KINGSPORT — Sullivan South kept its Three Rivers Conference volleyball record unblemished Tuesday with a sweep of Elizabethton.
The dominating 25-15, 25-20, 25-16 victory allowed the Lady Rebels (4-1, 4-0) to have multiple new players take the court late in the match.
“The girls got some good experience,” South coach Wendy Ratliff said. “They do well in their other games, but it’s nice to see them do well when they play on varsity.”
Rachel Miller and Katie Watson led South with 10 kills each. Olivia Delung contributed five kills and Chloe Nelson tallied two.
Freshman Riley Haynie racked up five blocks for the Lady Rebels. Defensively, Molly Williams and Allie Jordan had 17 and seven digs, respectively.
Delung was the assists leader, notching 21.
The Lady Rebels trailed only once against the Lady Cyclones (5-8, 3-3), falling behind 3-2 during the second set.
South proceeded to win six of the next seven points and never again gave up command.
Youthful Elizabethton, though still building, has been in some battles this year with the likes of teams such as Sullivan East.
Longtime coach Leslee Bradley likes where she sees her Lady Cyclones going.
“We’re a young team, but we are improving,” Bradley said. “There are just little nuances of the game that they just don’t understand how to handle yet.
“We’re getting better at those, but volleyball is such a game of momentum that if you let one of those little plays happen, it could turn into five points.”
Mattie Davis led the way for Elizabethton with six kills and six digs.
Kallista DePrimo and Brittany Kitchens each had five kills and 16 digs, Jayci Powers tallied 11 assists and Makaiah Williams had seven assists for the Lady Cyclones.
On defense, Grace Martin finished with 13 digs and Cheyenne Poiroux threw in 12.
UP NEXT
Elizabethton is back in action on Wednesday on the road against Big 6 Conference-leading Daniel Boone, beginning at 6 p.m.
South makes the trip to Blountville on Thursday to take on fellow Three Rivers contender Sullivan Central for the second time in a week.