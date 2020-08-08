KINGSPORT — A member of the Sullivan South football community has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and the Rebels have shut down football practice through Aug. 17. Practices are tentatively set to resume Aug. 18.
The entire team and coaching staff will quarantine for 14 days from the time of last contact, and the Rebels’ season opener against Daniel Boone — scheduled for Aug. 21 — has been canceled.
No other Sullivan County schools were affected by this situation.
The news of the positive test came one day after the Sullivan County Board of Education voted 7-0 to proceed with fall sports.
Sullivan East Principal Andy Hare confirmed Saturday night his school’s football team is planning a regular practice for Monday.