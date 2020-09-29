KINGSPORT — Science Hill played the role of spoiler on a special night of volleyball in Colonial Heights.
The Lady Hilltoppers rallied to take a 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-13 nonconference win over Sullivan South. Science Hill used its massive height differential to storm back and take control midway through the second set.
“They came out and just got after it,” Lady Hilltoppers coach Laura Cook said of the Lady Rebels. “We couldn’t find the holes, they were picking everything up and swinging hard. I was glad our kids battled back in the first game and then it was really good volleyball the rest of the match.”
HOOKS HONORED
Before the varsity match, South administrators, former players and current coaching staff surprised former coach Sherry Hooks with the announcement that the gym would be named in her honor.
Hooks began the school’s storied program and coached the Lady Rebels for the first 21 seasons, compiling a 909-159 record that included 18 regular- season, 16 district tournament and 18 regional tournament titles. Her South teams took home state titles in 1984, 1995 and 1996 while finishing as runner- up in 1985 and 1998 and missed the state tournament only three times under her watch.
Hooks was one of the first female members of the TSSAA Sports Hall of Fame and coached 44 all-state players. The coaching legend not only helped mold hundreds of young women on the court, she also touched numerous others in her many years of teaching.
“With all the things (Hooks) has done over the years and all that she’s done to help me, she deserves it,” current South coach Wendy Ratliff said. “She’s kind of like my mama and I was hoping it would work out.”
Cook is Hooks’ daughter.
“It was such a nice honor for her,” Science Hill’s coach said. “It was really sweet and it really touched her. She was really surprised.”
HOT START
The Lady Rebels came out of the gates hot, building a 15-3 lead and taking Science Hill out of its game plan of trying to get the ball into the middle.
South, playing with a newly renovated 5-1 offense, picked up ball after ball and kept many points alive in the early going.
“I definitely think there was some progress tonight,” Ratliff said. “I’d put our defense out there against anybody and I feel like no matter what, they’re not going to give up and they’ll get to the ball.
“I feel like we’ll get a little bit better and see what’s open with offense.”
TAKING CONTROL
After building a 19-14 lead in the third, Science Hill had command and never let up in the fourth to close out the match.
“We finally got into playing a little bit of our game,” Cook said. “They have a good team because they were hustling, hitting the balls back, and I was really happy that our kids were able to start playing our game.”
Freshman Autumn Holmes led Science Hill with 13 kills, senior Loren Grindstaff chalked up 12 and Jordan Hallman and Sara Whynot each finished with seven. Kinley Norris threw in six kills and 21 assists.
Alyssa Neal had 19 assists. Jesse Franks led the defense with 17 digs, Lexi Kalogeros totaled 14, and each player finished with four aces. Whynot contributed 12 digs as Norris and Grindstaff each finished with 10.
Hallman finished with five big blocks.
STATS FOR SOUTH
Rachel Miller, Izzy Musick, Allie Jordan and Riley Haynie led South in the kills department.
Molly Williams got a lot of balls at libero and led the defense with 29 digs and Jordan added 10. Olivia Delung and 26 assists.
“We don’t have the personnel to put up a block against a team like (Science Hill),” Ratliff said. “They’re smart enough to go around the block anyways and I’m encouraged by the fact we’re staying in the game.”
UP NEXT
Science Hill (21-3) concluded its regular season and has the second seed for next week’s District 1-AAA tournament.
South (12-8) will host Dobyns-Bennett on Wednesday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Rebels are clinging to the hope of an eighth straight Three Rivers title but need some help on Thursday.