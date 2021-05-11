ELIZABETHTON — With towering Lucas Slagle on the mound, Unicoi County returned to the top of the mountain in District 1-AA baseball on Tuesday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Field.
The Blue Devils, a tradition- rich program with four state championships, captured their first district crown since 2016 with a 6-4 victory over Sullivan South in the title game.
Both finalists qualified for the Region 1-AA tournament.
Slagle, a 6-foot-5 right-handed sophomore, struck out 13 batters. He also helped his cause with an RBI double, two singles and two runs scored. He reached base in all four at-bats.
Slagle seemed to get stronger as the game wore on. After South led off the sixth inning with a pair of singles, Slagle struck out the next three batters and fittingly ended the game with a strikeout.
He credited catcher Valentin Batrez, the tournament MVP, for having a great feel for the situations.
“Valentin was behind the plate calling the pitches and I rarely shook him off,” Slagle said. “I was able to get some fastballs by them, including some high fastballs. Those can be dangerous, but sometimes they pay off.
“(South’s) Drew Hoover, (Will) Harris and those guys, I’ve played ball with them and I know they can hit. You really have to be careful with them.”
South’s pitchers had to be careful with Unicoi County (18-12) as well. Travis Whitson drove in two runs and Batrez scored twice. The Blue Devils laid down three bunts in four at-bats at one point in the fifth inning.
“These guys are such a young group and you explain what each game means,” Unicoi County coach Chad Gillis said. “I was really proud of their performance, their willingness not to quit and do what we needed them to.
“Lucas threw such a tremendous game tonight. He was spotting his pitches, his breaking ball was good and he had good velocity. I’m just so proud of everybody for getting it done.”
Unicoi went up 2-0 in the bottom of the first on back-to-back-to-back doubles by Gavyn Sawyer, Batrez and Slagle.
In the third, an error opened the door for four runs by the Rebels (21-8). Marshall Buchanan had a two-run single and Eli Jennings followed with a two-run double.
The Blue Devils closed within a run on Whitson’s sacrifice fly to center and retook the lead with a three-run fifth courtesy of three bunts and an RBI single by Whitson.
South had a final threat in the sixth and had one runner in the seventh before Slagle shut them down. Hoover and Sean Reed each went 2-for-4 to lead the Rebels.
South ousts Elizabethton
With a region berth on the line in the losers’ bracket final, the Rebels came through with a 7-4 win over the host Cyclones (17-12), ending Elizabethton’s streak of three straight district championships.
Jennings finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Reed was 2-for-3 with two runs scored to lead South.
Jackson Dean pitched into the seventh to get the win. He threw 113 pitches, scattering nine hits and issuing three walks.
“He battled today. I wasn’t sure what he had in him,” South coach Anthony Richardson said of his pitcher. “He showed it a lot today. We told him last night we were going with him and he said today, ‘I’m ready to go and I’m going to get ’em.’ ”
Each team scored a run in the first before Elizabethton took a 3-1 lead on RBI singles by Padraig Murphy and Peyton Johnson.
South evened the score in the top of the fourth with sacrifice flies by Hoover and Buchanan. Jennings put the Rebels ahead with an RBI single to left field.
Elizabethton missed on a good scoring opportunity in the bottom of the fifth. Cooper Tipton hit the ball over the head of South’s outfielder, and it went to the fence. However, a baserunning blunder loaded the bags instead of scoring any runs. The next two batters followed with a short fly to right field and a strikeout, and the Cyclones came up empty.
The Rebels made them pay by scoring three runs in the next frame, going on to claim an emotional win for the South faithful in the school’s final year before consolidation as well as Richardson’s final season as head coach.
South won 12 games in a row to end the regular season before losing to Unicoi earlier in the tournament.
“The last year, my last year ... after we got beat, I said if we win 12 in a row again, we will be state champions,” Richardson said.
Elizabethton got a run across in the seventh before South reliever Cody Pugh came through with the save.
Johnson, who took the loss, had two hits and drove in two runs. Elijah Birdsong was 2-for-3 and Jaden Anderson scored twice.
The Cyclones left 10 runners on base.
“We just couldn’t get anything to go our way. When it did go our way, we didn’t do a good job of executing,” Elizabethton coach Ryan Presnell said. “We’re just glad to be playing baseball again this time of year. It’s been a long year and it’s hard to tell kids bye after what we went through last year.
“These kids will know we love them forever. It’s good as a man to know you have people that love you, pray for you and will take care of you.”