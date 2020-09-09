KINGSPORT — If she had a choice, Kara Carter would still eschew the path of least resistance.
That’s true even though her district and region tournaments figure to be almost as tough at the top of the leaderboard as the state event will be.
Prior to the 2017-18 school year, Sullivan South went from a big dog in Class A-AA to the second-smallest golf program in the 23-team Region 1 under the TSSAA’s Large/Small setup. That was Carter’s freshman year.
Now she’s a senior in her last season of competition, and it is tough as nails in Northeast Tennessee. But Carter said she has no problems with the current setup.
“I think it’s good,” she said. “If we were in the smaller class, we wouldn’t get to play good competition, like Dobyns-Bennett and Tennessee High.”
And that would mean fewer matches against D-B’s Isabella van der Biest and Tennessee High’s trio of Madeline Simcox, Isabella Adkins and Noelia Adkins. Carter and those golfers each finished in the top 20 in last year’s state tournament, and they’re making state-level noise again in 2020. All are seniors except for Simcox.
Competitors, yes, but they are also friends.
“We’re all friends and we play together every so often,” Carter said. “We all get along really well.”
Even when the tournaments roll around, there’s a good atmosphere, she said.
“It’s always fun because you never know what you have to shoot to win,” said Carter, who has verbally committed to play at Xavier. “It’s not like you can say, ‘I’ll shoot this number and nobody can beat it.’ You could shoot a 68 and somebody beat you by one.”
The recent Big 11 championships proved her point. With a 69, Noelia Adkins had a medalist-threat score, but Carter clipped her with a 68. Both golfers barely escaped impressive rounds from van der Biest (70), Simcox (71) and Isabella Adkins (72). Those scores — if carried over to two days at a potentially tougher course — would put them in the top five spots at this year’s state tournament, based on last year’s results.
Yes, Northeast Tennessee has produced a treasure trove of female golfers for this season. And this year’s district (Sept. 21) and region (Sept. 28) tournaments should be a dandy competition at Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club in Kingsport.
Even though Carter will certainly compete hard, she said whatever happens in the postseason will be taken in stride.
“If you don’t win, you’re happy for them,” she said. “So it’s fun.”
Carter picked up golf clubs at the age of 10. Within two years, it became more than just knocking the ball around.
“I thought it was fun at first,” she said. “Then I started hitting the ball better, and I was like, oh, this might work.”
Carter hit the ground running as a freshman at South. She said her dad played a key role in getting her started and putting her on a good track.
“I came into high school ready to play,” Carter said.
She finished 10th in the state as a sophomore and eighth last year.
Carter also seems to be on solid footing for the collegiate level, in golf and academics. She carries a weighted GPA of better than 4.0.
Her game is a mix of length off the tee and a strong finish at the greens.
“I like to hit it as far as I can and still keep it in the fairway,” said Carter, who added her favorite course is Warriors Path. “Right now, my iron play is probably more of a weakness. But around the greens, my chipping and putting have gotten so much better this season.”