KINGSPORT — It’s only fitting that the queen of this fall’s state tournament sign on with a school in the Queen City.
On Thursday, Sullivan South state golf champion Kara Carter signed on the dotted line to continue her academic and athletic career at Xavier University in Cincinnati.
“It’s been a fun process, but it’s always good to cap it off and have your future set,” Carter said. “I’ve not spent all that much time in the city, but we went to eat lunch there and you could see the river and it was really cool.
“The school size is amazing and the class sizes are small. The education is good and all of my coaches are really nice.”
Carter capped off her senior season in resounding fashion, winning the Large Class state tournament with a come-from-behind effort of playing the second day in 6-under par. The mark was the fifth-best in tournament history and her two-day total of 138 was the fourth-best in history.
The final 27 holes she played 10-under with no bogeys.
Carter is a three-time Big 11 conference champion to go along with her District 1 title in 2019 and Region 1 honors in 2020.
The Lady Rebel standout qualified for the state tournament all four years and finished in the top 10 every time. Her four-year, 9-hole scoring average came out to 35, which is under par for most courses.
“I’m really excited to continue my golf career at Xavier and I can’t wait to see what the future holds,” she said.
Carter is not only a standout on the links, but also in the classroom. She was recently named a recipient of the Presidential Scholarship for academic performance.
In her spare time, Carter is a part of the AJGA leadership project and volunteers with the First Tee Program.
“We’re very proud of Kara,” coach John Wooten said. “It’s been my pleasure to coach her for the last three years and I’ve enjoyed it. We’ve had some fun times and some great stories.”