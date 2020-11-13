JONESBOROUGH — Much like the historical figure the school is named after, David Crockett fought to the end Friday night in the second round of the TSSAA Class 5A football playoffs.
However, the Pioneers weren’t able to overcome multiple miscues in a 27-20 loss to South-Doyle.
“We just played so bad to just lose by seven,” said Crockett coach Hayden Chandley, whose team entered the night on a nine-game winning streak. “We turn it over four times and still had a chance to win the game at the end. Our kids never quit. We got down by 13, never batted an eye and went down and scored. Ultimately, you can’t turn the ball over four times and we had a bad snap at the 1-yard line which was basically another turnover. You can’t do that and win big games.”
The Cherokees (8-3), coached by former Unicoi County and Tennessee standout Clark Duncan, will go on the road in the quarterfinal round to face two-time defending state champion Knox Central, a 28-14 winner over Halls.
South-Doyle pulled ahead in the third quarter on a 13-yard pass from Nick Martin to Terrell Brown. The next possession, a punt snap sailed over the head of Crockett’s Mason Britton and was downed at the 1-yard line.
Shawn Gary, who rushed 34 times for 143 yards, punched it in the next play for a 27-14 lead.
While he was the workhorse, Gary never was able to break in the long strides against the Crockett defense.
“He had a great game for us,” Duncan said. “He’s a horse and we’re going to ride him. The field may have helped slow him down a bit. As crazy as it is, in our area, everybody is on turf. But at the end of the day, it’s football.”
Crockett running back Prince Kollie, a Notre Dame commit, finished his high school career with 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. His 21-yard run down the left side accounted for the game’s final score.
Gabe Ferrell gave the Pioneers a final chance late in the game when the Cherokees got the ball in Crockett territory and were looking to run out the clock. Ferrell stripped the ball from Gary to give Crockett possession, but South-Doyle defensive end Levi Herald ended the threat with a couple of big sacks of Britton.
FIRST-HALF COMEBACK
The Pioneers (9-3) fell behind by two scores early.
The Cherokees forced an early fumble and four plays later Gary scored on an 8-yard run for the game’s first score. A 7-yard punt on Crockett’s next possession gave South-Doyle another short field, and kicker Ewan Johnson booted a 29-yard field goal for 10-0 lead.
Crockett responded with a 14-play, 80-yard drive that was capped by Kollie’s 5-yard touchdown run.
The Pioneers pulled ahead when Britton found a wide-open John Rucker on a 64-yard pass play. Johnson kicked a 26-yard field goal before the half ended, and Crockett took a 14-13 lead into halftime.
“We couldn’t have started any worse. We were dropping bubbles and got down 10-0,” Chandley said. “But we bounced back and had the lead at halftime. We felt fortunate to be up one at the half.”
Britton closed with 169 passing yards, and Rucker was the target on most of those. He finished with nine catches for 128 yards.
SETTING THE STANDARD
Despite the loss, it was a season to remember for Crockett. The senior class broke the school record by winning 33 games over their high school careers.
“The first thing, I told the seniors no matter what happens in your life, wins, losses, the good times and bad times, always act with class,” Chandley said. “They’ve meant so much to this school and this community. To win 33 games, two conference championships, three playoff wins at Crockett, I couldn’t be more proud of them.
“They’ve set a new standard in Jonesborough to forever be remembered.”