They’ve been getting a little defensive in Kingsport these days.
But that’s a good thing.
Dobyns-Bennett and Sullivan South aren’t taking reservations from opposing teams for the end zone in 2020. Each team is undefeated at 4-0 and both are No. 1 in the state in their respective classifications in scoring defense.
Class 4A South, surrendering four points per game, is No. 3 in the state overall. Class 6A D-B stands fifth with 4.3 a contest.
Class 1A South Pittsburg (3.3) leads the entire state, Knoxville West (3.5) heads Class 5A and Alcoa (4.2) has the best defense in Class 3A. Oneida tops Class 2A with 4.8 per game and is No. 6 overall.
South hasn’t played a killer schedule to date, but its defense has been some kind of terrific. The Rebels posted shutouts of Cherokee and Sullivan Central while holding Grainger and North Greene to eight points apiece.
The Indians blanked Tennessee High and held Oak Ridge to three points before giving up seven each to Bearden and Hardin Valley.
OFFENSIVE PRODUCTION
Elizabethton’s offense ranks among the state’s best. The Cyclones are fifth among public schools with an average of 43.5 points per game and No. 1 in Class 4A.
South Pittsburg (Class 1A) is No. 1 overall with 51.5 per game, followed by McMinn County (Class 6A) at 48.5.
Monterey (Class 1A) and Meigs County (2A) are No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Loudon is tops in Class 3A with 42.6.
SOCCER SHOWDOWN
Science Hill will play host to Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday for the first of two meetings between these area powerhouses. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Tipton Stadium.
Both are undefeated in conference play with Science Hill (6-2 overall) at 2-0 and D-B (8-2 overall) at 3-0.
FOOTBALL GAMES OF THE WEEK
Daniel Boone at Dobyns-Bennett
After playing CAK, Greeneville, Tennessee High and Elizabethton, the Trailblazers’ schedule doesn’t ease up this week. Boone will meet the state’s No. 3-ranked Class 6A squad.
Knoxville Catholic at Science Hill
The Hilltoppers face a tough challenge in the Fighting Irish, who have standout Kaden Martin, son of legendary Tennessee quarterback Tee Martin, behind center. The junior has offers from UT, Miami and Arkansas to play both football and baseball.
Martin threw for 241 yards and three scores in a 48-17 win over Science Hill last year. He had 248 yards passing in last week’s 44-31 loss to McCallie.
Sullivan South at Volunteer
With plenty of momentum after two impressive weeks, the Falcons get a chance to see how far they’ve come against an impressive bunch of Rebels.
Hampton at Johnson County
The Bulldogs have been mighty stingy on defense this season while the Longhorns have been solid on offense over the last three weeks. Sounds like a good matchup.
PICK OF THE WEEK
Catholic 36, Science Hill 28
The Hilltoppers will likely need to collect some points to have a shot against the Irish, but matching them score for score will be a challenge.
Picks record: 4-0.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Daniel Shearl, Unaka
In a magnificent effort, the junior totaled 402 all-purpose yards and scored all four of his team’s touchdowns in a 24-14 win over Jellico.
Shearl carried the ball 35 times for 321 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught a pass for 12 yards.
“He’s a playmaker, and playmakers make plays,” said Rangers coach O’Brien Bennett. “The line opened some incredible holes for him and he took advantage.”
He was impressive on defense as well with five solo tackles and one assist. He broke up six passes and added two interceptions, one of which he returned 69 yards for a TD. He had a third interception erased because of a penalty.
“Defensively the game plan was to let him roam,” Bennett said. “We wanted to pressure the quarterback into putting the ball in the air off target and let Daniel make a play on the ball. Our defensive line and linebackers did a great job of getting into the backfield to force those back-foot or off-target throws. What separates playmakers is when you give them an opportunity, they come through with a big play. And Daniel certainly delivered Friday night.”
THE HOGS AWARD
Elizabethton Cyclones
In a 63-16 drubbing of Grainger, the Clone Hogs were busy and effective. They paved the way for 255 yards rushing with an average of 9.8 per carry. The pass-blocking was rock solid as well, with a 75% completion rate.
DEFENSIVE UNIT OF THE WEEK
Happy Valley Warriors
In a 49-0 whipping of Cosby, the Warriors’ defensive unit was in control from kickoff to final buzzer. Included in the dominance, Happy Valley held the Eagles to a total of minus-16 rushing yards on 27 attempts.