KINGSPORT — Sullivan South’s boys and girls basketball teams made a complete sweep of two nonconference foes Saturday in early-season action at South.
After knocking off Sullivan North 57-48 to open the day, South’s boys held off West Greene in a 49-46 win.
On the girls’ side of the ledger, South (3-0) earned a 51-36 win over North and beat West Greene 62-42.
BOYS GAME
This year is one of transition for South.
After earning a spot in the state tournament last season, the Rebels were robbed of a chance to play for a state title by the monstrous coronavirus pandemic.
Then in September, coach Michael McMeans left the South program for Tennessee High.
Throw in that this is the final season for the school before it consolidates with North and Sullivan Central to form West Ridge and a pandemic that is still holding its grip on the world like a chihuahua snapping at the heels of the neighborhood postal carrier, and South has had its preseason challenges.
Yet the Rebels managed to open the season on their home court with two hard-fought wins.
South and West Greene were close throughout their contest, and the Rebels held a 37-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The outcome wasn’t decided until the final seconds when the Buffaloes missed a potential game-tying 3-point shot.
Nick Ellege led South with 17 points, and Andrew Hoover added 11. Ethan Turner led West Greene (1-1) with 11 points.
South and North (1-1) also battled close in the first half of their contest before the Rebels upped the defensive intensity.
Trailing 25-21 at halftime, South outscored the Golden Raiders 17-10 in the third quarter to take the lead. North forged back ahead 39-38 early in the fourth on baskets from Bryson Vance and Jacob Cross, but a 12-2 run put the Rebels up 51-41 with 3:17 left in the game.
South’s pressure defense forced several turnovers late that led to transition baskets.
“We tried to get baskets off of our stops defensively,” said South coach Mark Pendleton, who coached the Rebels 2003-2016 before returning this season following McMeans’ departure.
Cooper Johnson scored 21 points to lead South, and Jackson Dean had 11. Cross finished with 17 points and Isaiah Pruitt added 13 for the Raiders.
GIRLS GAMES
The Lady Rebels used solid shooting to pull away in their big wins over North (0-2) and West Greene (0-1).
South coach Terry Hutson used his entire roster in both victories, which accounted for some sloppy second-half play against the Lady Raiders.
“Those first two quarters, we probably played more like us,” Hutson said. “The second half was just ugly. But we played a lot of young players and they’re learning.
“We’ll come in Monday and work on getting better.”
The Lady Rebels got 15 points from Allie Jordan, all on 3-pointers. Chloe Nelson added 10 points against North.
Maddy Winters led the Lady Raiders with 10 points.
Against the Lady Buffs, Jordan upped her total to 16 points. Nelson recorded 14 and Kaydee Morelock added 11.
West Greene got 14 points from Christianna Ricker and 12 from Rayli Rader.