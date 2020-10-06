KINGSPORT — In what might have been the last high school volleyball match inside Sherry Hooks Gymnasium, Sullivan South went out with a flourish.
The Lady Rebels — thanks to three fast starts and rock-solid defense — swept rival Sullivan East 25-22, 27-25, 25-17 to advance to Thursday’s District 1-AA championship match at top-seeded Sullivan Central.
South (14-9) also clinched a berth in next week’s regional tournament.
“We worked on our defensive game first from last week to this week. We really got tested last week with Science Hill and D-B,” Lady Rebels coach Wendy Ratliff said. “I thought Chloe (Nelson) did a really good job tonight stepping in, getting some kills and taking pressure off the outside.
“Rachel (Miller) has some pretty amazing power and she does a lot of the serve-receive with Molly (Williams). She’s doing a really good job and swinging hard.”
A theme of the first two sets was South jetting out to quick leads and East rallying to seize the advantage. Each time, however, the Lady Rebels found more resolve and closed out the set wins despite trailing late.
Miller led the South offense with nine kills and six digs. Nelson tallied six kills and Rylee Haynie added five. Olivia Delung had 24 assists, and Williams spearheaded the defense by contributing 24 digs. Allie Jordan and Izzy Musick each pitched in three kills, and Jordan had six digs.
“We didn’t execute well,” East coach Tracy Graybeal said. “It’s hard when you get to a point where if you lose that, you’re done. We had four seniors out there that knew when they stepped on the court that it might be their last high school volleyball game.”
Poor execution at the wrong times and too many hitting errors hurt the Lady Patriots (14-7) in the end, and the offensive numbers were a testament. Riley Nelson tallied nine kills, Gracey Byrd and Zoe Johnson each had six and Jenna Hare finished with five. Johnson also threw in 11 digs.
Cayden Bawgus finished with a double-double of 26 assists and 12 digs. Haley Grubb led the defense with 26 digs.
With all of the storied history of the program, the pressure of playing possibly the final volleyball match at South was there, though it seemed to bother Ratliff more so than the players.
“That might have been more for me than anything else,” Ratliff said. “Even for Tracy, because she played here and she was already a little bit sad. Neither one of us wanted our season to end, and it might be the last game in this gym.”
“I have a really good team, but we have not always performed well under pressure,” Graybeal said. “We let it get the best of us. If we had gotten the second one, then it could have been a different outcome.”
The Lady Rebels will be going for their seventh consecutive district tournament title. Central, meanwhile, will try to win one for the first time in more than a decade.
The championship match is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Dickie Warren Dome.
SULLIVAN CENTRAL CRUISES
In Blountville, the Lady Cougars (18-5) made quick work of Unicoi County, winning their semifinal 25-15, 25-20, 25-12.
Gracie Olinger led the offense with 11 kills and Taylor Wilson finished with eight. Elaina Vaughan and Cassadi Cotter each finished with six and Madi Harr had five.
Haley Wilson chipped in with 33 assists, and Emalayne Hubbard led the defense with 15 digs.
The Lady Cougars also clinched a berth in next week’s regional tournament.