Barring any major upsets, the playoff field for Region 2D football should be set heading into Friday’s final games of the regular season in Southwest Virginia.
The top five in Region 1D seem to be locked in, but which teams get the final three spots should be up for grabs among four squads, including one team that’s not playing Friday.
REGION 1D PICTURE
Holston (9-0), Twin Springs (9-1), Patrick Henry (6-3), Chilhowie (7-2) and Grundy (5-3) seem to be in, no matter what happens Friday.
Honaker (5-5) finished its season Wednesday with a 50-36 loss to Twin Valley.
A win by the Tigers would have likely assured the squad a place in the postseason. But the loss puts them on the bubble, along with Twin Valley, Thomas Walker and Eastside.
Wins by Thomas Walker over J.I. Burton and Eastside over Castlewood Friday would mean both the Pioneers and Spartans should make the field.
If Twin Valley beats Hurley, the Panthers could lock up the eighth and final spot, but it would be by mere percentage points over Honaker.
A loss by one of the bubble teams could mean the end of the season for the squad.
REGION 2D
Region 2D took a different approach to the football postseason this year.
With only the Mountain 7 and Southwest districts comprising the region, the two leagues agreed to cross-bracket the playoffs in football, just like they do in other team sports.
The top four teams from each district will advance to the postseason.
Actually, five teams will advance to the playoffs from the Mountain 7 District.
District champion Abingdon has already secured a spot, probably the second seed in the Region 3D playoffs.
Barring any upsets Friday, the Mountain 7 will have a three-way tie between Union, Wise Central and Ridgeview for second place in the standings.
That means power points will have to be used to determine the district’s top three seeds in the Region 2D postseason.
Union hosts John Battle, Wise Central plays at Grundy and Ridgeview hosts Gate City.
All three — Union, Wise Central and Ridgeview — are heavy favorites.
If all three win and most everything else goes as expected, Union should be the No. 1 seed from the district, followed by Central and Ridgeview.
Gate City would be the fourth and final seed from the district.
The Southwest District still has some drama.
Graham is the No. 1 seed. But No. 2 is still up for grabs as Virginia High travels to Richlands.
Despite the Bearcats being 8-1 overall and Richlands at just 3-5 overall, both squads are 2-1 in district play.
Since the seeding is determined by district finish this year, the winner of the game will be the No. 2 seed and host a playoff game, while the loser will be the No. 3 seed and hit the road for the regional quarterfinals.
Tazewell, which has finished its regular season, is locked in at No. 4.
IF THERE ARE NO UPSETS
While the seeding for Region 1D is still up in the air in some spots, Region 2D is easier to predict.
Again, barring any upsets Friday, the regional playoff field next weekend should look something like this:
M7 No. 4 Gate City at SWD No. 1 Graham
SWD No. 3 Richlands at M7 No. 2 Wise Central
M7 No. 3 Ridgeview at SWD No. 2 Virginia High
SWD No. 4 Tazewell at M7 No. 1 Union
Of course, upsets are always possible and it is 2021. So anything can and may very well happen before anything is decided about the postseason.