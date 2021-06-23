PRINCETON, W. VA. — Locking it down on the mound is a consistent path to victory.
Kingsport had plenty of good pitching Wednesday night against Princeton and turned it into a 4-1 win in Appalachian League baseball.
The Axmen improved to 7-10 on the season. It was a rare loss for the WhistlePigs, who fell to 13-3 on the season.
Kingsport visits Pulaski on Thursday at 7 p.m.
THE RIGHT STUFF
Cole Kirschsieper had things in good order on the mound. He worked four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. Kirschsieper walked one and struck out two.
Adam Parra followed with three strong innings. Parra allowed two hits and one run with a strikeout and a walk.
Patrick Strawbridge worked a scoreless eighth inning before Alex Henderson closed the door in the ninth by striking out the side to earn the save.
Henderson needed just 12 pitches, 10 of them going for strikes. He entered the game with no strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings of work on the season.
GETTING STARTED
Kingsport scored in the top of the third inning to take a 1-0 lead. Nick Barnes hit a ground-ball RBI single to plate Dante Leach.
The Axmen added to their advantage in the fifth inning as Jordan Valera-Payne homered over the left field fence.
TAKING COMMAND
Kingsport pushed its lead to 3-0 in the sixth inning with an RBI groundout from Orlando Salinas Jr. Another run scored on a balk.
THE LEADERS
Valera-Payne paced the Axmen at the plate with a pair of hits. Also collecting two hits were Leach and Barnes.
For Princeton, Nathan Holt and AJ Jones each had two hits.