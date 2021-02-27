The Southern Conference men's and women's basketball tournaments will have some fans after all.
After North Carolina made adjustments to its mass gathering limitations for arenas with a seating capacity over 5,000 to allow for 15% of the stated capacity, the SoCon announced that 544 fans per session will be allowed in Harrahs’s Cherokee Center Asheville.
Tickets will be distributed through the schools to allow families and a limited number of fans to attend. Should tickets remain for a session, front-line workers will be allowed to purchase them. The program for that will be announced next week.
The limit of 544 provides for proper social distancing. There will be no fan seating on the court level.
To allow proper time for cleaning and sanitization, the SoCon adjusted the tournament schedule. Thursday’s women’s games will be played in two sessions, with games starting at noon, 2:15 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Friday’s women’s semifinals will be played at noon and 2:15 p.m., followed by men’s first-round games at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.