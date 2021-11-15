JOHNSON CITY — The stakes are as high as they can get for the East Tennessee State football team.
When Mercer comes to Greene Stadium on Saturday, the Southern Conference championship will be on the line. Both teams are 6-1 in the SoCon, and the winner will be the last team standing.
“I expect it to be fun; I expect every game to be fun,” ETSU coach Randy Sanders said Monday during his weekly news conference. “When you’re trying to win them all, they’re all big games. But there’s no question with everything that has happened, it’s probably become a bigger game with fans, probably become a bigger game amongst the conference and just regionally.
“But hopefully for coaches and players, it shouldn’t be much different because if you’re trying to win a championship, every game’s just as important as the other.”
The stage was set last Saturday when ETSU beat Western Carolina 56-35, rallying from a 35-35 halftime tie, and Mercer beat Chattanooga 10-6. That knocked Chattanooga out of the title picture and left two teams in the hunt.
As the fate of the schedule would have it, those two teams are facing each other on the final day of the regular season.
“Things have broken right,” Sanders said. “You control what you could control. We couldn’t control what happened down in Macon last week. All we could control was what we did in Cullowhee.”
Although another record crowd will be possible and the campus will be a flurry of activity, Sanders says his team will take its usual approach, the one that has allowed the Bucs to win nine out of 10 games and be in this position.
“For the most part, the team’s done a good job of staying focused, staying on task, taking care of what we need to take care of,” he said. “And I think we’re kind of getting rewarded for a lot of hard work by a lot of people. But we’re not finished. We’ve got to go finish the season.”
RANKINGS
The Bucs moved up to No. 8 in the STATS FCS poll rankings and to 10th in the coaches’ poll.
Mercer is ranked 23rd in the STATS poll and 25th by the coaches.
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
ETSU running back Jacob Saylors was the SoCon offensive player of the week after rushing for 266 yards and three touchdowns against Western Carolina.
Bucs linebacker Donovan Manuel was the league’s defensive player of the week after making 15 tackles and forcing a fumble.
POSSIBLE BYE
Win or lose, ETSU should make the FCS playoffs. However, a win could get the Bucs one of the top eight seeds and a bye into the second round.
“I've never had a week off in the playoffs, but I’ve only been to the playoffs one time," Sanders said. “I think the fact that you have Thanksgiving week off might be nice, not having to get ready for a game with all the tryptophan in your system, would probably be a good thing. Maybe if we are fortunate enough to win Saturday and get a week off, hopefully we can make it advantageous."