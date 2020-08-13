JOHNSON CITY — Football officially became a spring sport for Southern Conference schools on Thursday.
The SoCon announced its plans for fall athletics and, while there will be no conference competition, it is allowing for nonconference contests if schools wish to play them.
The league is moving the fall sports’ regular-season competitions and championships to the spring. The moves are due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fall sports affected by the decision are football, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. Teams that usually practice and compete in the fall but have their championships in the spring can continue to practice and play if permitted by their school.
East Tennessee State Athletic Director Scott Carter issued a statement saying, “This difficult decision was made in the best interest of health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans. In making this decision, extensive research was conducted surrounding COVID-19 re-socialization parameters, NCAA-mandated standards, associated financial realities and several other factors. ETSU Sports Medicine staff, Athletic Administration, the ETSU COVID-19 working group, and ETSU Health have worked tirelessly with campus leadership to create protocols for the maximization of health and safety. These incredible efforts place ETSU athletics in the most favorable position possible to combat this pandemic.
“Our charge now shifts to working with the NCAA and Southern Conference to safely train and prepare our student-athletes in all of our fall sports for a future season in the spring. It is our hope that a more favorable health and safety environment can allow for competitions and championships to take place at that time.”
Carter is expected to hold a virtual news conference Friday to announce whether ETSU’s teams will play any non-conference games in the fall.
The SoCon was one of the last FCS leagues to announce its plans for the fall. The FCS playoffs have already been postponed, with the hopes of holding them in the spring.
“This decision was made with extensive evaluation and conversation,” Southern Conference Commissioner Jim Schaus said. “Ultimately, we felt it necessary to ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff. This decision was also supported by the conference’s medical advisory committee.
“I am greatly saddened to not be able to conduct our fall conference competition. We know what this means to our student-athletes, coaches, staff and loyal fans, but safety must come first. We are still hopeful that we can have these sports successfully compete in the spring. We will continue to daily monitor the COVID-19 situation in order to make prudent and necessary decisions regarding athletic practice and competition in the future.”
ETSU President Brian Noland had previously said he thought it would be “virtually impossible” for his school to take part in athletics this fall.
Bucs football coach Randy Sanders was still holding out hope as his team opened preseason camp earlier this week, saying he wants to play in the fall if possible. He also realized the decision is out of his hands.
“I want to do whatever they feel like we can do safely,” Sanders said. “I love to play. I want to play. If we can’t do it safely for everyone — our players, our staff, the chain crew, ball boys — then we’ll deal with that at that time. But I’m all for playing whenever we can play.”