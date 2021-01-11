Western Carolina’s Matt Halvorsen has been the busiest player in the Southern Conference this season.
The senior guard from Kingsport is playing 38 minutes a game, tops in the conference. That’s the most in the country among any player appearing in at least 10 games.
However, Halvorsen has gotten plenty of rest in the past two weeks. The Catamounts haven’t played since opening the conference season with a loss at East Tennessee State on Dec. 30. They’ve had three games postponed and are scheduled to return to action Wednesday at home against UNC Greensboro.
Halvorsen has logged 43 minutes twice, in overtime games against North Carolina A&T and Tennessee Tech. He’s averaging 16.0 points per game to lead the Catamounts (7-3).
TOP
’DOGS
The Citadel finally got to play for the first time in 18 days and the Bulldogs kept their undefeated streak intact.
The Citadel (8-0) won its SoCon opener 92-87 over Chattanooga to continue the school’s best start since it went 11-0 to start the 1919-20 season.
Hayden Brown authored the highest-scoring game of any SoCon player this season with 37 points despite missing his first six shots. He also had 13 rebounds.
It’s still very early, but Brown, a 6-foot-5 junior forward, is making a push to become The Citadel’s first SoCon player of the year since Regan Truesdale won the award in back-to-back seasons, 1983-85. Brown is averaging 23.4 points and 10.7 rebounds a game, both best in the conference. He’s second in field-goal percentage.
The Bulldogs’ 1-0 start in the SoCon might seem insignificant but keep in mind the Bulldogs went 0-18 in league play last year and are the second-highest scoring team in the country.
SERI
ES COMPLETE
While much of the SoCon is struggling to get games in, Wofford and UNC Greensboro have already completed their season series.
Both teams had games postponed Saturday, so they decided to play against each other. The move not only got a game in on what would have otherwise been an idle weekend, it also freed up a Wednesday later in the season for both teams to use as a makeup date if necessary.
Despite missing 18 consecutive shots at one point, Wofford won 48-45 to split the series for the second year in a row.
FOUL
SHOOTING
It might be because we’re still thinking of Fletcher Magee, but free-throw shooting and Wofford seem to have gone hand in hand over the past few years. So it’s surprising to see where the Terriers rank in the SoCon when it comes to foul shooting.
Wofford’s 64% rate is the worst in the league. That’s despite Storm Murphy being the fourth best at 85%.
GAME
OF THE WEEK
ETSU plays at Furman on Saturday in a 4 p.m. game being televised on ESPNU.
If the Paladins beat The Citadel on Wednesday, Saturday’s game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, would pit the last two teams with undefeated SoCon records against each other.