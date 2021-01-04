The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team has had to pause activities for a third time because of COVID-19 concerns.
The university announced Monday that the Bucs’ next two games had been postponed because one person in the program tested positive for the coronavirus.
ETSU was scheduled to play host to VMI on Wednesday and visit Wofford on Saturday. The schools will try to schedule those games.
The team quarantined twice during the preseason.
The Bucs’ next game is Jan. 13 when Samford is scheduled to visit Freedom Hall.
ETSU’s last game was against UNC Greensboro on Saturday. That came three days after the SoCon opener against Western Carolina, which had to shut down its program shortly after that game after positive tests.
LIVING UP TO HIS BILLING
Ledarrius Brewer has played only 10 games for ETSU, but he’s closing in on quite a milestone.
Brewer, a junior guard, needs 26 points to crack the 1,000-point barrier for his college career. He scored 811 points in two seasons at Southeast Missouri before transferring to ETSU, where sat out last season.
It wouldn’t be a surprise if Brewer is chosen as the SoCon player of the week when the award is announced Tuesday. In ETSU’s wins over Western Carolina and UNCG last week, he averaged 19.5 points and nine rebounds while leading the team in assists in both games. He leads the team in scoring at 16.3 points per game.
MOCS GET TOP SCORER BACK
Leading scorer David Jean-Baptiste is back with Chattanooga, but it hasn’t translated into success in the standings.
When Jean-Baptiste announced he was entering the transfer portal, it was surprising considering the Mocs were 5-0 and he was playing a key role in that success.
After his announcement, Chattanooga won four more games for a 9-0 start, the best in school history.
After mulling his options, Jean-Baptiste decided to return, and coach Lamont Paris and the Chattanooga players allowed him to come back.
Since his return, Jean-Baptiste has come off the bench to score 47 points in two games, but both were losses. The Mocs (9-0, 0-2) opened SoCon play with losses to Furman (77-73) and VMI (84-79).
Jean-Baptiste is averaging 19.6 points a game.
ROUGH START FOR MERCER
Another team that has found the SoCon wars tougher than its nonconference schedule is Mercer.
The Bears entered conference play 7-1, including a win over Georgia Tech.
Facing Wofford and Furman in its first two league games was a difficult task for Mercer, which dropped both games. The Bears are 0-2 in the SoCon with games against The Citadel and UNCG coming up.
Against Furman, Mercer erased most of an 18-point second-half deficit before succumbing 83-80.
TOP ’DOG
The Citadel’s Hayden Brown, a 6-foot-5 junior forward, continues to lead the SoCon in scoring at 21.2 points per game.
The Bulldogs haven’t played a conference game yet after having contests against UNC Greensboro and Western Carolina postponed because of coronavirus concerns.
Their Wednesday game at Mercer is still on the schedule. The Citadel (7-0) is off to its best start in more than 100 years.
OTHER VIRUS WORRIES
Western Carolina opened conference play with a loss at ETSU. The Catamounts’ following two games — against The Citadel and Wednesday’s contest with Furman — were postponed because of positive tests in their program.
FURMAN’S STREAK
Furman, which has won 18 games in a row at Timmons Arena, is playing four games at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, this season.
Among the downtown games is the Paladins’ meeting with ETSU on Jan. 16. That could be good news for the Bucs, who have lost five times in the six games at Timmons since rejoining the SoCon before the 2014-15 season.